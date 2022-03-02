Tom Pa O’Connor funding three €1,000-to-the-winner charity races as a ‘thank you’ for cancer fundraising

LAST week, we wrote about the great generosity of doggy people in relation to Tom Pa O’Connor’s fund-raising efforts and the man, still on a journey through cancer, revealed at Tralee Track on Friday night that he had exceeded his target of €100,000 by €18,000.

Quite remarkable that and, remember, there were still two days to go of the Irish Cup meeting which ended on Sunday.

Tom is absolutely chuffed by the support which he has received and, in a thank-you to doggy owners and trainers, he is going to arrange €1,000-to-the-winner charity races at Tralee, Limerick and Curraheen Park.

The beneficiaries of his fund-raising efforts, by the way, will be University Hospital Kerry, University Hospital Cork and Milford Hospice, with the emphasis on research, treatment and hospice care.

A story to inspire, is it not?

****************

HE might have been born on Fool’s Day (April 1, 2020), but there is nothing very foolish about Hawthorn Brian, owned by Patrick O’Connor, of Ballyduff. In fact, he is a hell of a good prospect, as he proved when running away with a €1,000-to-the winner A3 525 sweepstake at Curraheen Park.

By Droopys Jet out of Hawthorn Kate, he finished five and a half lengths ahead of Slaneyside Kerri in 28.74 (.10 fast) in the final, to follow up a five-length semi-final win in 28.77 (also .10 fast).

Total dominance there and, of course, a jump to A1 class beckons.

****************

FOR the second week in a row at the Tuesday SIS meeting, Coolboy Rusty was the fastest winner for Eric Prestage, of Ventry, on a career best 28.74, while doubles were recorded by local owner Pat McMahon, with Send It Rita (29.15) and Send it Less (29.14), and Millstreet owner Donal G O’Mahony, with Millridge Jock (29.22) and Millridge Heidi (29.17).

The racing was enjoyed by a large gathering of college students and the other winners were Kilcurra Trudy, 29.31; Confident Vance, 29.36; Ballymac Aurora, 29.36; Speak Out Rocko, 29.22; Lissycasey Roy, 29.06.

****************

WONDER how many of Tralee’s juvenile classic entries will be running in the upcoming Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Sweepstake at Limerick. What JP McManus and his wife, Noreen, have done for this event is nothing short of phenomenal and it is important to note that first-round heats will be run on Saturday, March 26.

A qualifier for the event takes place at the Oakview venue this Friday night.