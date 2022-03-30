Tom Pa O’Connor acknowledges huge help and support for €128,000 cancer fundraiser

Some of the work being carried out during the week to the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, which involved getting new sand on the track. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

IT truly was an amazing achievement by Tarbert’s Tom Pa O’Connor to raise €128,000 by way of a thank-you for the medical treatment he received on his cancer journey, a journey which remains ongoing with three treatments arranged for the coming month alone.

Half of that €128,000 will be handed out at a dinner in the restaurant of Tralee Track on the evening of Good Friday (April 15), with €24,000 going towards the running of the Tralee Cancer Bus service.

Less than a fortnight ago, Tom was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Oakview venue, along with Noel O’Leary, and the MC on that occasion, Murt Murphy, listed the Kerry Hospice Foundation, Cork University Hospital Charity, Milford Hospice Care Centre and Kerry Cancer Support Group as the main beneficiaries of Tom’s fund-raising efforts. Another can be added – the Endoscopy Department at Kerry University Hospital.

How did the man manage to raise so much money?

“Look, I set a target of €100,000 and some people thought I hadn’t a hope of achieving it, but I had a wonderful team behind me, got the support of so many people, those in the doggy game and those outside of the doggy game, and the whole thing just snowballed and snowballed. Incredible, really.”

Among those at the heart of the massive fund-raising effort with Tom were Michael McEllistrim, Padraig Bunyan, Micheál McMahon, Dan Murphy, Stephen Carroll, Berkie Browne, James O’Connor, Alan Shaughnessy, James Enright, Áine Enright, Paul Mullins, Noel Brosnan, Damien Lonergan, Eric O’Connor, Aoife Dunphy, Niamh Kearney, Chloe Bowen, Annette and Kitty McElligott, Mary Mulcahy, Nicholas Murphy, Róisín Relihan, Máire Conway and Cliona O’Connor.

Twenty-four great stalwarts there, with apologies if there are other stalwarts out there missing from the list.

Ticket sellers were hugely important to the operation and Tom Pa is very quick to acknowledge that, as he is to acknowledge the remarkable generosity that was shown to them.

“The support came from every part of the country and just this morning I got 250 dollars in the post from America,” said Tom. “That’s how far-reaching the whole thing went and you’d have to be very proud of that.”

Needless to say, the input from doggy people was enormous, but, then, there are few in the doggy game who are better known than Tom Pa. Yes, he has the personality that wins people over very easily, but, more importantly, he has been associated with a lot of success on both track and field.

On the track, highlights included the winning of the Gold Muzzle Sweepstake in Limerick, the Puppy Derby in Tralee and the Super Sprint Sweepstake in Cork, while coursing stars like Swanky Pa (Derby winner, 1984), Razor Ashmore (Derby winner, 2008), Star Razor (Oaks runner-up, 1987) and Longmeadow Raz (Derby runner-up, 2013), are all part of the rich family success story.

So, it only remains for Tom Pa O’Connor to give the €128,000 from his amazing fund-raiser to those he has identified from his cancer journey and, apparently, there will be one hell of a crowd in the Tralee Track restaurant on the night of Good Friday to see him dispose of half of it.

Tom Pa concluded our interview with these few words: “The Covid pandemic brought a halt to all the charity meetings held at Tralee Track and so many great causes have lost out because of that. It is very important that these charity meetings are held again.”

Amen to that.