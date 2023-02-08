TK Bobcats pounce early to beat defiant St Coleman’s in under-14 contest

The Kerry Area Basketball Board action continued over the last week with games right across the county

U-14 BOYS DIVISION 2

TK Bobcats 30

St. Coleman’s 17

TK Bobcats started the first quarter with great drive and determination racking up 16 points, while keeping St. Coleman’s to just a single point. There were some great scores from Jack Collins, Ryan Burke, Darragh McMahon and Daniel Moriarty for Bobcats while Donnacha Prendiville scored for Coleman’s as the home side led 16-1.

TK Bobcats continued to dominate the second quarter adding eight points while St. Coleman’s tried hard but a combination of shots rolling around the rim but not dropping and some solid defensive play by Bobcats made it hard for them to penetrate and score. However Patrick Leen and Shane Cassidy were outstanding in defence and with Eric Quirke draining three baskets for Bobcat’s got three baskets Bobcats 24-1 at half time and it looked an uphill battle for the visitors.

St Coleman’s were not about to throw in the towel however and the third quarter was a tight contest with David O’Shea and Oisín Nagle scoring two baskets each for the Mid Kerry side while Ryan Burke and Jack Collins scored for Bobcats as they still led 30-9 with one quarter left.

The last quarter saw St. Coleman’s really find their form as they kept Bobcats scoreless but the damage had been done in the opening two quarters when they didn’t have the strength on the bench to counter Bobcats scoring power. Donnacha Prendiville of St Coleman’s scored all of their four baskets, as Bobcats enjoyed a 13-point win.

U-12 GIRLS DIVISION 1



St. Joseph’s 31

Tralee Magic 21



Tralee Magic were on the road to Duagh early Sunday morning to play St Joseph’s. The home side took an early lead and at the end of the first quarter led by 10-3 thanks to six points from the inform Katelyn Lyons and four from Isabel O’Keeffe. Sarah Slattery flew the flag for Magic with a brilliant display and six points to her tally in the first quarter.

Joseph’s were outplayed by a determined Magic in the second quarter where both Roisin Reidy and Holly Costello scored a layup and a free throw each, matched only by one basket from St Joseph’s Siún Kirby to bring the score to 14-12 in St Joseph’s favour at the break.

St. Joseph’s turned things around in the third quarter where Katelyn Lyons and Aideen Duffy brought St. Joseph’s tally to 23. Magic maintained the pressure with a Sarah Slattery bucket and a great free throw from Roisin Reidy. The fourth quarter was the Katelyn Lyons show as she scored four baskets; all assisted by her teammates Chloe Danagher and Caoimhe Fitzgerald, Anna Troude and Charlee-Ann Duffy.

Holly Costello, Sarah Slattery and Roisin Reidy made some fine baskets in the final quarter and a brave Tralee Magic left it all on the court, but it was St. Joseph’s day and they came out on top in what was a great sporting game

U-16 BOYS DIVISION 3 PLATE

Rathmore Ravens 39

Glenbeigh Falcons 24

Rathmore Ravens and Glenbeigh Falcons met again, this time in Rathmore in the Plate with both sides without some key players.

It led to an error ridded low scoring first quarter with nervous fouls racking up for both teams, and despite the initial lead that Glenbeigh Falcons had gained, the teams ended the quarter level on 8-8.

Rathmore Ravens had the slight edge defensively and their skilful man to man defence made it difficult for the opposition. That coupled with their rebounding and challenging for every ball saw them grow in confidence. Ravens were able to turn over possession on a number of occasions and converted this into scores, giving them a lead of six points at the end of the second quarter.

With sharp shooting by Glenbeigh Falcon’s Martin Zadochenko and Darragh O’Grady, this game was still within their grasp. However the effects of having played a football match already that day may have meant that the Glenbeigh boys had no more left to give in the final minutes. Rathmore Ravens responded to the strong vocal support and continued to build on their lead to take the win.

Top scorers for Rathmore Ravens were Cian Fitzgerald and Paul Togher, but this game was notable for the fact that every player on both teams contributed scores.

LADIES DIVISION 3

Tralee Tigers 61

Athea Vixens 56

Both teams got off to a very fast-paced start with Amy Phelan opening Tigers scoring after a big rebound. Vixens replied with a three-pointer from Rachel Greaney Both sides traded baskets for the rest of the quarter as play swung from end to end with Vixens leading 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was dominated by Tigers with Kiera O’Brien, was William Tell like from the free throw line shooting 6/6. Mairéad Kelly also found her range by hitting seven points this quarter. Vixens struggled this quarter but three baskets by Rosie Collins kept them within reach.

The third and fourth quarters saw great skill at both ends and game management from Mary Gardner and Sadhbh Fleming for Tigers while Una Flynn and Mairéad O’Connor were very strong on rebounds. Vixens were not giving up without a fight and they had some fantastic fast breaks and superb baskets from Shauna Scanlon and Rachel Greaney who scored seven points in succession. Tralee Tigers held on for a deserved five point win.