Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Title favourites Tullig Cyrname and Saleen Lucas go head to head in A3 550 semi-final

KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey, right of picture, presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the sponsor to trainer Jerry Griffin after Outback Annie won the Paul O'Sullivan Crash Repairs Stakes Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Also pictured, from left, are Stephen Sheehan, Adam Murphy, Marie Thompson, Abbie Thompson, Ciara Enright and, at the front, Mike Kelliher. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

Close

KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey, right of picture, presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the sponsor to trainer Jerry Griffin after Outback Annie won the Paul O'Sullivan Crash Repairs Stakes Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Also pictured, from left, are Stephen Sheehan, Adam Murphy, Marie Thompson, Abbie Thompson, Ciara Enright and, at the front, Mike Kelliher. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey, right of picture, presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the sponsor to trainer Jerry Griffin after Outback Annie won the Paul O'Sullivan Crash Repairs Stakes Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Also pictured, from left, are Stephen Sheehan, Adam Murphy, Marie Thompson, Abbie Thompson, Ciara Enright and, at the front, Mike Kelliher. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey, right of picture, presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the sponsor to trainer Jerry Griffin after Outback Annie won the Paul O'Sullivan Crash Repairs Stakes Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Also pictured, from left, are Stephen Sheehan, Adam Murphy, Marie Thompson, Abbie Thompson, Ciara Enright and, at the front, Mike Kelliher. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

kerryman

John Barry

THERE is just no stopping Tullig Cyrname in the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake, is there? We had him up there headlining last week’s column and, while that can often be the kiss of death for a greyhound, Pat Buckley’s charge just goes from strength to strength. In fact, he came within 17 spots of Explosive Boy’s remarkable record of 29.22 when winning the first quarter-final at the Oakview venue last Friday in 29.39 (.10 fast).

Buckley, of course, won five races on the night of the juvenile classic final and nothing is beyond the man. From the very start, Tullig Cyrname has been the one to beat in the €6,500-to-the-winner Lee Strand Sweepstake, and the September ’20 son of Droopys Sydney and Hail Cleopatra, which is owned by Morty and Patrick Ahern, of Abbeyfeale, will be attempting to make it six wins from six career starts when he contests the second semi-final of the event this Friday night.

Privacy