Title favourites Tullig Cyrname and Saleen Lucas go head to head in A3 550 semi-final

THERE is just no stopping Tullig Cyrname in the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake, is there? We had him up there headlining last week’s column and, while that can often be the kiss of death for a greyhound, Pat Buckley’s charge just goes from strength to strength. In fact, he came within 17 spots of Explosive Boy’s remarkable record of 29.22 when winning the first quarter-final at the Oakview venue last Friday in 29.39 (.10 fast).

Buckley, of course, won five races on the night of the juvenile classic final and nothing is beyond the man. From the very start, Tullig Cyrname has been the one to beat in the €6,500-to-the-winner Lee Strand Sweepstake, and the September ’20 son of Droopys Sydney and Hail Cleopatra, which is owned by Morty and Patrick Ahern, of Abbeyfeale, will be attempting to make it six wins from six career starts when he contests the second semi-final of the event this Friday night.

Mind you, he isn’t the only one impressing in the event, with the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Lucas heading up the opposition in quite outstanding fashion, and, as it so happens, these two face each other in the second semi-final this Friday, with Tullig Cyrname in trap 4 and Saleen Lucas in the more favourable trap 1. A confrontation to be savoured this one, with Ballymac Harvey, Hunters Val, Killeacle Paula and Oriano also in the mix.

In winning the first quarter-final in 29.39, as a 1/3 favourite, Tullig Cyrname did so by beating another very good one in Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn, which contested really well with him to the opening bend. In what was a four-greyhound affair (Nashford and Saleen Sam were absentees), Tullig Cyrname had the advantage of being on the rails rounding the opening bend and, taking full advantage of his trap 1 draw, he quickly assumed control and he went on to beat Ballymac Finn by four lengths, with five lengths back to the Abbeyfeale-owned Monabricka.

The second quarter-final saw Saleen Lucas also wearing the red sheet and, at odds of 4/6, he dominated quite superbly after Kilmoyley Lass had broken best from trap 3. It was quite something the way he drove into the opening bend to gain control rounding it and, although another Tarbert runner, Hunters Pal, ran on really well behind him, three lengths separated the pair at the line in 29.75, with a further length back to Killeacle Paula, which lost no caste in defeat either.

The third quarter-final was won in 30.13 by 3/1 shot, Millridge Jayden, owned by Donal G O’Mahony, of Millstreet. Housed in trap 3, he impressively overtook the front-running Ballyroyal Gatti on his inside into the last bend and he went on to score by a length and a half from the Jack Kennelly-trained Trowmedownsumtin, which actually started best from trap 4 and also showed good finishing speed to take second place by two lengths from Ballyroyal Gatti.

Trowmedownsumtin finished last in the opening round and sweepstake history would surely be made if she was to go on to outright victory. Unlikely, but definitely not impossible.

The fourth quarter-final saw victory in a driving finish go to 6/4 joint favourite, Take A Gamble, which ran from trap 4. Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Harvey looked the likely winner rounding the third bend where he held a lead of three and a half lengths over Oriano, with a further length and a half back to Take A Gamble, which was forced to check when challenging Oriano for the second spot.

Everything changed, though, on the run to the line and it represented a really good feat by the Abbeyfeale-owned Take A Gamble to get up for a half-length victory over Oriano in 30.23, with a short-head back to Ballymac Harvey. Earls Rhythm was an absentee here.

So, the way has been cleared for the semi-finals this Friday and it is going to be particularly interesting to see how things unveil in the second semi-final between Tullig Cyrname and Saleen Lucas. Whatever happens, this sweepstake is going to produce a very worthy winner, as it always does.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): First semi-final: Millridge Jayden, Take A Gamble, Monabricka, Ballymac Finn, Trowmedownsumtin, Ballyroyal Gatti (M).

Second semi-final: Saleen Lucas, Ballymac Harvey, Hunters Pal, Tullig Cyrname, Killeacle Paula (M), Oriano (M).

Meanwhile, Friday’s programme also featured the final of the Paul O’Sullivan Crash Repairs A1 525 Sweepstake and a handsome purse of €900 for just two runs was claimed by the Jerry Griffin-trained Outback Annie, which sprang a 5/1 surprise by winning a very exciting finish by a neck from 4/5 favourite, the Mossy O’Connor-trained Silent Guest, with another neck back to Liam Dowling’s Killeacle Whelps. The time was an impressive 28.59.

This was, in fact, the middle of a terrific treble by Jerry Griffin, who won the second race with Sporting Vivi (17.76) and the tenth race with Echo Shadow (28.71).

Dromabbey Flyer came in as a reserve and won the sixth race in 17.62, while the other winners were Cashen Bazooka (29.20) and Toberadora Daz (29.12), with .10 added to all 525 and 550 times and .05 added to 325 times.