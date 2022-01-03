The important role handball could play in the development, from a sporting and recreational model, of young women across Kerry is illustrated by the involvement of three young East Kerry female players attached to the Spa/Killarney Handball Club.

Newcomers Niamh Faulds (24), Aoife Walsh (23) and 18-year-old Elena O’Donoghue are already stamping their authority on the sport and are now encouraging more women to participate in handball.

Faulds, a Nutrition and Health Science graduate, has been involved in ladies football with her club Glenflesk since she was a juvenile. Currently captain of the Glenflesk team, she is the holder of two County League medals, was a member of the Kerry Under-14 panel, and was awarded GAA Player of the Year with her school, Pobal Scoil Sliabh Luachra.

“Playing handball dramatically improves the fine and gross motor skills of the participants. Concentration levels soar and there is also the added dimension of social interaction between players from different clubs. For some women, handball offers an alternative to football or soccer and this is to be greatly welcomed,” said Niamh, who was introduced to the sport while a student at Raheen National School by her teacher, Michael O’Keeffe.

As an indoor sport, handball offers the sanctuary of a clean, warm and clutter free environment away from the rain and other issues associated with outdoor sport.

Leaving Certificate student Elena O’Donoghue from Spa is another football star who appreciates the benefits of handball in her sporting development. Apart from playing sport from a very young age, she has also won four All-Ireland medals with the Spa Set Dancers.

“If you think of squash, tennis and racquetball, you don’t really develop your weaker side. In handball you have to develop your weaker side and play with both hands which also improves your skills on the GAA fields. This is key to the success of the game and your own personal success. There is nowhere to hide on the handball court and this ensures a high level of fitness, dexterity, mobility and flexibility. Handball offers a total body work out while at the same time enjoying the thrill of the sport,” O’Donoghue said.

A pupil at St. Bridget’s Secondary School in Killarney, O’Donoghue was introduced to the sport by her father, Brendan, who has played handball at a high level for many years. In 2029 he became the first Killarney / Spa man to win Munster and All-Ireland Handball medals in the Masters 55 B championships.

According to Aoife Walsh from Currow, a key player with the Currow GAA Club and St. Bridget’s Basketball Club, there is no better game for women than playing handball.

“From a coordination point of view and from thinking on your feet, this is a lovely sport that anyone can play, at any level and at any age. Handball can be played by women of any age and any ability. We have seen this during our recent Club League in Spa. There is a wonderful social element to the sport and at times this is far more important that the competitive side of handball,” Walsh said.

In an effort to promote the sport in Kerry, Walsh, a Social Care Worker, said it is important that children learn the rules and skills at a young age.

“Handball needs to be encouraged at primary school level. A full-time handball coach is needed to visit schools on a regular basis if we are serious about the development and sustainability of handball as a sport of choice. In the Spa GAA Complex we have two indoor handball walls. These are simple wooden structures that could be replicated in GAA, school and community halls all over Kerry. Handball is an age old sport and it is incumbent on us to preserve it for the future.”

The modern game of handball originated in Ireland, with the earliest records dating back to 1527 in Galway.

Niamh Faulds said: “Handball is basically a very simple sport to learn. The rules are easy and all that is required for a person playing the sport is to hit the ball against the wall without it touching the ground with your opponent returning the ball after a maximum on one bounce. It’s as simple as that and this ensures women taking up the sport can do so without the stress of learning lots of rules and regulations. My advice is to check out your nearest club and go along and sample the sport. It could be life changing.”