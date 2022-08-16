Kerry

Dublin

Three Killarney Motor Club members in the fight for British titles

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin have extended their league in the British Rally Championship

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in their VW Polo GTI R5 Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick /Sportsfile Expand

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in their VW Polo GTI R5 Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick /Sportsfile

Seán Moriarty

Three members of Killarney and District Motor Club are in the running for the main awards in this year’s British Rally Championship.

Following Saturday’s Grampian Rally in Scotland, Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin’s further extended their lead in the series. Their hard-fought win means they have a 12-point advantage over their nearest rivals, Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan.

