Three Kerry riders to contest motorcycle season closer at Sunflower Trophy meeting in Down

Three Kerry riders will contest the Sunflower Trophy Races in Bishopscourt next weekend, with the county Down event being the traditional season closer in Northern Ireland, which always attracts entries from tne Ulster Championship.

The Sunflower Trophy Races is the biggest single-meeting trophy event in the country and Kerry rider Emmet O’Grady will use the same Yamaha R6 that he rode to second in the Supersport Pro championship at Mondello Park all season.

This will mark O’Grady’s third visit to the Sunflower Trophy races. He will double-job this weekend so as well as contesting all 600cc races on the programme he will also race in the all-comers Sunflower Trophy race that will bring the curtain down on the Irish motorcycle racing season.

He will be joined in Down by Darragh Crean, who will race in the SuperTwin class, and Robert O’Connell who will, most likely, race in the Production Twins class.