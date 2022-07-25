Three Kerry men make history with Ireland U20s at the European basketball championships

Three Kerry men were involved as Ireland finished in ninth place at the European Basketball Under 20 championships last weekend Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Three Kerry men were part of making history at the weekend when the Irish U20 men’s basketball team finished ninth in the European championships. This is the best finish at this age group for an Irish men’s team.

Tralee players Rap Buivydas (Asssumption University, Massachusetts) and Leeroy Odiahi (Indian Hillls College, Iowa) represented Kerry on the squad, while it was deputy principal of Coláiste Gleann Lí, Tralee and a member of St. Mary’s basketball club in Castleisland, Paudie Fleming, who was head coach of the team.

Fleming is a former Irish International himself and was Head of Basketball at St. Joseph’s College in Hunter Hill, Sydney for two years before returning to Ireland. After the game he complimented the players.

“This is an incredible group of players,” he said.

“I have no doubt that that these guys will be the backbone of our senior team for years to come”

The Irish side, along with Latvia and Bulgaria finished the group stages with 2:1. They fell just short of making the quarter finals but went on to win the following three games over host side Georgia, Albania and Hungary for a second time.

The Irish team finished in ninth position overall however they finished with the second best record of the tournament at 5:1 (five wins, one loss).