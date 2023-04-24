Three Kerry athletes win medals at Irish University track and field championships

Three Kerry athletes, representing their universities, won four medals at the Irish University Athletics Association annual track and field championships in Santry, Dublin at the weekend. Sarah Leahy took gold in the 100m and was also part of the University of Limerick relay team that won silver. The Killarney AC sprinter was also named as female university athlete of the year.

Luke O’Carroll, also from UL, showed a return to form following injury when he won silver in the men’s long jump. Silver also went to Ciara Kennelly, DCU, in the women’s high jump.

Elsewhere, Tralee Harriers sprinter Cillian Griffin was in action in the UK at the weekend, competing at the LSAC OPEN held at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium on the grounds of Loughborough University in the East Midlands.

Griffin, running for SETU Carlow, took on the 100m and as a season opener he clocked a time of 10.82 to finish second in his U-23 age group and fourth overall. He has more races in UK and Europe this season with all eyes set on the European Championships in Finland in July.