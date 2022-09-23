Three fascinating finals at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium this Saturday with over €3,000 on offer for winners

Pickitupwink and Ballymac Bailey recorded excellent times in their respective semi-finals of an A1 570 sweepstake and should be the pair to fight it out to win the final this Saturday night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

IT promises to be a big night of racing this Saturday night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, with over €3,000 on offer to the winners of three races, including €1,300 to the winner of an A1 570 sweepstake and an A3 class over 525 yards, with a winner’s purse of €475 for A5 class over the standard trip.

The scene was set last Saturday night with some outstanding semi-final action at the Oakview venue following the mega Kerry GAA affair 24 hours earlier, and the racing side of things was much more serious as the way was cleared for the two sweepstake finals, the A5 final, and two semi-finals of a sweepstake worth €750 to the winner.

Priority has to go to an A1 570 sweepstake because the winning semi-final times in it were quite outrageous. The track record for 570yds up to March of this year (juvenile classic night, actually) was 30.62, which was jointly held by Toms Brett and Raparee Molly, and the Liam Dowling-trained syndicate dog, Ballymac Bailey bettered it by three spots in the second semi-final, on 30.59.

Yes, the going was .20 fast, but 30.59 would have stood as a new record had not Bobsleigh Dream flown around in 30.40 on juvenile classic night. In clocking that 30.59, Ballymac Bailey beat the Patrick O’Connor-trained Church St Robbie by seven lengths and, normally, you would have to say that he would be a good thing to win the final this Saturday.

However, another brilliant time of 30.64 was recorded in the first semi-final by Ray Fleming’s Pickitupwink, with the winning distance here also being seven lengths (over Jeepers Jimmy), and you wouldn’t want to miss watching Saturday’s confrontation between them.

The draw is (trap order): Pickitupwink, Millridge Willow, Ballymac Bailey, Church St Robbie, Jeepers Jimmy, Seomra Johnjacob (M).

The other sweepstake carrying a winner’s purse of €1,300 is for A3 class over 525 yards and honours the memory of that great doggy man, Steve Kennedy. You don’t expect A3 greyhounds to be clocking times like 28.39 and 28.58, but Michael McEllistrim’s Cape Legend and Chris Houlihan’s Cashen Miska produced those two times in winning their respective semi-finals.

Cashen Miska actually clocked 28.27 at the quarter-final stage and she had to show massive grit to pull back and master Michael Cahill’s Samba Bailey by a head in the first semi-final last Saturday. Her clash with Michael McEllistrim’s Cape Legend, so impressive in clocking 28.39 beating another really good one, Cascade Phantom, by a length in the second semi-final, makes for another real cracker this Saturday.

The draw for this final is (trap order): Skinny Whip, Blanemore Bucko, Cascade Phantom, Samba Bailey, Cape Legend (W), Cashen Miska (W).

Meanwhile, the sweepstake carrying a winner’s purse of €475 (for just two runs, let it be added) is for A5 class over the standard trip and the semi-final winners were Lauragh Syd (29.09) and Millridge Lily (29.04). It was unfortunate to see the front-running Slipalong Conor sustain injury around the opening bid in the first semi-final, but both winners did the business well and slight preference is for Millridge Lily in Saturday’s final. The draw for which is (trap order): Bossman Ninety, Gentle Houdini, Lauragh Syd (M), Millridge Lily (M), Lissycasey Mary (W), Anfield Bud (W).

The first-round winners in the €750-to-the-winner sweepstake (for A6 class over 525yds) were Glocerroni (29.30), Satellite Black (29.14) and Lissycasey Mini (29.19) and the draw for Saturday’s semi-finals is (trap order): First semi-final: Millroad Dash, Loher Mabey, Steady Monarch, Brackers Hope, Bouncy Bonza, Lissycasey Mini (W). Second semi-final: Second semi-final: Coors Lightening , Glocerroni, Knocknaboul Spot, Clounamon Cobra, Satellite Black, Weight And Sea (W).

There was just one other winner last Saturday night and that was the Brian Nolan-trained Willowdale Ghost, which won a 325yds race for A2 class by a short head from Loher Lee in 17.70 (.10 fast).