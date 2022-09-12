The Castleisland Christmas blitz set for welcome return

St Mary's Basketball Club's Christmas Blitz founder, Donal 'Duke' O'Connor at the launch the 50th blitz at the River Island Hotel Castleisland. It's taken two years longer than expected, but the event is back for its 51st staging this Christmas Photo by John Reidy

St Marys Basketball club have announced the return of the popular five-day Christmas blitz for December 2022.

In December 2019 the Club held its 50th annual event but due to COVID 19, both the 2020 and 2021 blitz were cancelled.

Tournament director, Dónal O’Connor, who was inducted into the very first St Mary’s Hall of Fame at the 50th event has said that he is delighted to be back in the planning stages for this year’s event.

“It is fantastic to be in a position to announce the return of the blitz," Mr O’Connor told The Kerryman.

"We are looking forward to it and hope to have plenty of teams so as to have it as successful and enjoyable as it has been in the previous 50 years.”

Closing date for entries for the St Marys Christmas Basketball blitz is October 22 and application forms can be obtained by contacting Donal O'Connor on 087 6984941, Gerard Murphy (Vincent Murphy Sports) on 087 7742250 or by emailing the club on stmarysbball@hotmail.com.