Team Garveys fall short of Brunell despite huge performance

MISSQUOTE.IE SUPER LEAGUE

Team Garveys, St Marys 71

Supervalue, Brunell 83

It was another massive performance by Team Garveys, St Marys midweek, but unfortunately it was not enough to conquer Cork side Singletons Supervalu, Brunell.

Baskets were exchanged and the sides were equally matched in the early part of the first quarter.

Emma Costello, Deirdre Geaney and Lorraine Scanlon were strong for Castleisland, the lead was rotated and just the minimum separated the teams.

As the quarter progressed, Brunell’s Americans, 6’ 4” Shannon Ryan and Kwanza Murray were difficult to contain, Murray hit 11 in the opening quarter, while Ryan finished the quarter on 13 to see the Cork side lead 31 points to St Marys 16.

Team Garvey’s were the better side in the second period, a spread of scores saw them gradually reduce the gap, Meabh Barry and Paris McCarthy got their names on the score sheet while some fantastic team work saw them bring it back to a three-point game by the half time interval.

Neither side were at their best in the third quarter, the visitors marginally outscored the home-side. Brunell led by 10 as the side entered the final 10 minutes.

Brunell widened the gap early in the quarter but a series of steals ensured that Team Garvey’s stayed within range, Denise Dunlea hit some lovely scores, but Cork’s Ryan and Murray continued to register scores to keep ahead.

St Marys’ Lorraine Scanlon made a huge contribution inside in this final quarter, but it was Brunell who took the win on a score line of 83 points to 71.

Top scorers

Team Garveys: Lorraine Scanlon 25, Emma Sherwood 15, Paris McCarthy 10,

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell: Shannon Ryan 33, Kwanza Murray 18, Edel Thornton 17