Teahan MVP despite Killarney Cougars’ Masters Cup final defeat by UCD Lions

John Teahan of Killarney Cougars, left, is presented with the MVP award by Mike Murray, Basketball Ireland Masters Administrator, after the InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 50s Men National Cup Final match between Killarney Cougars and UCD Lions at the National Basketball Arena Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

INSUREMYVAN.IE MASTERS CUP FINAL

UCD Lions 69

Killarney Cougars 58

It was heartbreak for Killarney Cougars as they missed out on ultimate glory in the inaugural InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 50s Men’s National Cup final, as they lost out to UCD Lions at the National Basketball Arena on Friday night.

UCD Lions got off to a quick start, Albert Carrigan was key, hitting 13 points in the opening quarter alone, as the Dublin club raced to a 25-16 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

For Killarney Cougars, John Teahan and Kieran O’Sullivan, who is head coach of InsureMyVan.ie Super League team Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, were their main scorers with eight and six respectively in the first quarter.

The second quarter was a lower scoring one, Killarney Cougars’ Pa Murphy’s three point jump shot in the last 30 seconds of quarter kept the Kerry club in it going into the break, but they still trailed by nine points, 35-26 at half-time.

Killarney Cougars brought it to within five in the second minute of third quarter, when Jim Hughes executed a lovely two point jump shot from the corner – UCD Lions’ lead was now cut to 37-32.

A turnaround jump shot from Richard Woods was the final score of the quarter, to give UCD Lions a healthy 51-40 advantage.

Back-to-back threes from John Teahan handed Killarney Cougars the perfect start to the final quarter and reduced the deficit to 51-46.

Those six points brought Teahan’s personal tally to 22 points and he’d finish as the game’s top scorer, on 24, picking up the MVP as a result

Killarney Cougars had momentum, further threes – both from the corner – by O’Sullivan and Murphy brought the game level, at 52-52, in the fourth minute of the quarter.

Noel O’Hara put UCD Marian back in front, 54-52, midway through the quarter, it was followed by a couple of free throws – one each for Eugene Walsh and Carrigan to make it 56-52. O’Sullivan responded with another two shortly afterwards.

UCD went on a run, with a little over two minutes to go a big three from Greg Dunne was followed not long afterwards by a Walsh layup, to establish a 63-54 lead. Killarney Cougars couldn’t manage a fight-back this time, UCD Lions winning 69-58.

Top three scorers

KILLARNEY COUGARS: John Teahan (24), Alan Flynn (15), Jim Hughes (9)

UCD LIONS: Albert Carrigan (20), Noel O’Hara (12), Eugene Walsh (10)

KILLARNEY COUGARS: Alan Flynn, Kieran O’Sullivan, Aaron Benson, John Adams, Eugene Bowler (C), John Teahan, Pa Murphy, Cormac O’Donoghue, Jim Hughes

UCD LIONS: Albert Carrigan, Eugene Walsh, Tony Dunne, Greg Dunne, Lawrence Patrick, Conor O’Kelly, Alan Harte, Noel O’Hara, Dejan Nedic, Richard Woods, John Irwin, Darragh McMoreland, Pat Morahan