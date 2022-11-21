Teahan brothers get Cahersiveen over the line in Division 2 Cup quarter-final

MEN’S DIVISION 2 CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Cahersiveen 54

St Paul’s 49

After a hard fought contest that went right down to the wire, Cahersiveen just edged out St Paul’s due in the main to the Teahan brothers Sean and Ronan who did not exactly lick it off the stones. But it was a huge team effort by the home side after St Paul’s made a quick start from Sariounas in the paint and Will O’Brien from the perimeter leading the way. However Cahersiveen had Ryan Sugrue and Sean Teahan keeping in touch at the end of the first quarter and St Paul’s lead 14-12.

There were some fine plays on either end in the second quarter with Ryan Sugrue for the home team hitting a purple patch from downtown scoring 8 points in a row for his team. St Paul’s can thank JP Callaghan and Keith O’Grady fro ensuring the sides was tied on 29 points apiece.

St Paul’s appeared to have got on top in the third quarter with Dan Callaghan and Denis O’Brien while it was Ronan Clifford turn to catch fire for Cahersiveen hitting six points on the trot to see Cahersiveen hold a slender 42-39 lead at the end of the third.

Cahersiveen took over in the fourth quarter with young Ronan Teahan, Sean Scannell and Tadgh O’Connor while Paul's Sariunas, Keith Grady and Will O’Brien tried hard to turn the tide for the visitors.

Scores

Cahersiveen: Ryan Sugrue 12, Sean Teahan 10, Ronan Clifford 8

St Paul’s: P Sariunas 14, Will O’Brien 10, JP Callaghan 9, Keith Grady 8

Culloty three-pointer on buzzer has Bobcats purring

SENIOR MEN’S PLATE

TK Bobcats 61

Rathmore Ravens 60

TK Bobcats faced Rathmore Ravens for the second time this season having narrowly lost out in the league. Rathmore controlled the opening quarter and led by 25:15 at the end of the first quarter thanks to 7 points from Darragh Moynihan. Bobcats fought hard in the second quarter with some great plays from Tommy Palmer and Shane Gilroy and 8 points from Cathal Culloty but Bobcats still trailed 36:25 at the half-time break.

Bobcats with the three Culloty brothers to the fore closed the gap adding seventeen points, and despite trailing by five 47-42 at the end of third quarter.

So it was all to play for in the final quarter. The sides kept trading baskets but two three pointers from Cian Godley and with 2.33 left on the clock it was 58-57 to Rathmore. But Eoin Culloty leveled the game for the first time converting one from the free throw line, but an outside shot from John Hughes saw Rathmore take the lead 60:58.

Then in a thrilling finish and in the final seconds Bobcats won the ball after a turnover on their own end, saw a deep three-pointer from Eoin Culloty and not only did Bobcats lead 61-60 the first time in the game Bobcats were in the lead and that was the final score. The Culloty brothers made a super contribution of 40 points with Eoin 21, Cathal 15, and Michael 4.

Top scorers for the Bobcats were Eoin Culloty 21, Cathal Culloty 15 and Luke Curtin 9, and for Rathmore Ravens, John Buckley 10 and John Hughes 9

Breen turns game in St Anne’s favour

SENIOR WOMEN’S DIVISION 3 PLATE



St. Annes 48

Gneeveguilla 36



This first round of the Plate competition proved a very entertaining match when St Anne’s welcomed Gneeveguilla to Farranfore on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors took an early lead and at the end of the first quarter lead by 6-8 thanks to six points from the inform Rachel Brosnan.

In the second quarter St Annes began to dominate and with four points from Siun Riordan in this quarter the home side went in at the half time break with a one basket lead on 19-17.

The third quarter proved a very close affair with four points each from St. Anne’s Orla O’Sullivan and Emer O’Riordan, and a similar four each from Gneeveguilla’s Caoimhe Guerin and Aishling Brosnan. The home side shaded this quarter by a single basket to head into the final quarter with a 31-27 lead.

St. Anne’s dominated the final quarter with some very solid defence, coupled with five final quarter points from their side’s top scorer Colleen Breen, aided by four points each from Laura Quinn and Ellen O’Sullivan, to win this quarter by 8 points and run out eventual winners on a final scoreline of 48-36.

Top scorers

St. Annes: Colleen Breen (11), Emer Riordan (9), Laure Quinn (6), Orla O’Sullivan (6)

Gneeveguilla: Caoimhe Guerin (11), Rachel Brosnan(10), Aishling Brosnan (4), Brenda Murphy (4)



U-15 GIRLS CUP

St Anne’s 47

TK Cougars 41



The first round of Cup competition proved to be a very entertaining match when St Anne's welcomed TK Cougars to Farranfore on Sunday.

St Anne’s started well in the first quarter with a 12-8 score line. At half time St Anne’s were leading 27-22.

Cougars never gave up and we’re trading baskets in the third quarter with St Anne’s. However St Anne’s proved a little too strong for Cougars on the day and came away with a win.

Top scorers for St Anne’s were Caoimhe O’Brien, Kasey O’Shea and Gráinne Costelloe.

Top scorers for TK Cougars were Grace Cox, Eva O’Shea and Kiera Moynihan.

U-13 Boys Cup

Horgan stars for the Saints

St Brendans 37

TK Cougars 28

This was a good effort by both teams, on the day John Horgan had a very good game under the boards scoring 20 points aided by Cougars big man getting fouled out in the third quarter. Rory Bowler for Brendan's again pitched in with a big game. Cougars to give them credit despite losing Adam Galvin in the third quarter never gave up.