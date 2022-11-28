Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tarbert trainer John Flynn scoops double victory at Rathkeale with All Age Bitch Stake and Oaks qualifier wins

Howdylittlelady and Marvelous Model land unique double for Flynn family while Woodpark John takes the Limerick Cup back to Bunratty

The Flynn family from Tarbert with their All Age Bitch Stake winner Howdylittlelady and the Oaks Trial Stake winner Marvelous Model at Rathkeale coursing on Sunday. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

Close

The Flynn family from Tarbert with their All Age Bitch Stake winner Howdylittlelady and the Oaks Trial Stake winner Marvelous Model at Rathkeale coursing on Sunday. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

The Flynn family from Tarbert with their All Age Bitch Stake winner Howdylittlelady and the Oaks Trial Stake winner Marvelous Model at Rathkeale coursing on Sunday. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

The Flynn family from Tarbert with their All Age Bitch Stake winner Howdylittlelady and the Oaks Trial Stake winner Marvelous Model at Rathkeale coursing on Sunday. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

kerryman

James O'Connor

John Flynn has enjoyed some tremendous days at the Rathkeale coursing meeting over the years, but last weekend’s accomplishments are sure to live long in the memory. The Tarbert handler scooped a unique double when landing the All Age Bitch Stake with Howdylittlelady (Adios Alonso/ GraceandGlamour) and followed up when a rejuvenated Marvelous Model (NewInn Wonder/ Foxhollow Queen) excelled to prove best in the Oaks qualifier.

The Oaks winner Marvelous Model was particularly impressive. Having struggled to put her best foot forward earlier in the season, the May whelp showed vast improvement this time round. From her opening round four-length success over Doomore Diva, the winner looked keen and was showing exceptional acceleration from half-way. She continued this vein of form throughout the competition and and victories over Yakuza (1½ l) and Rusalka Moon (4l) guaranteed the white colour for the final against Montpellier Coco.

Privacy