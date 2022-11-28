Tarbert trainer John Flynn scoops double victory at Rathkeale with All Age Bitch Stake and Oaks qualifier wins

John Flynn has enjoyed some tremendous days at the Rathkeale coursing meeting over the years, but last weekend’s accomplishments are sure to live long in the memory. The Tarbert handler scooped a unique double when landing the All Age Bitch Stake with Howdylittlelady (Adios Alonso/ GraceandGlamour) and followed up when a rejuvenated Marvelous Model (NewInn Wonder/ Foxhollow Queen) excelled to prove best in the Oaks qualifier.

The Oaks winner Marvelous Model was particularly impressive. Having struggled to put her best foot forward earlier in the season, the May whelp showed vast improvement this time round. From her opening round four-length success over Doomore Diva, the winner looked keen and was showing exceptional acceleration from half-way. She continued this vein of form throughout the competition and and victories over Yakuza (1½ l) and Rusalka Moon (4l) guaranteed the white colour for the final against Montpellier Coco.

The Clarice Buckley owned bitch showed good improvement as the Stake progressed and both ladies went to slips for the final at odds of 4/6. As expected, the early pace came from Montpellier but Marvelous Model soon found her stride and she took up the running passing halfway. Staying on stoutly to the opening turn, she took the honours by two lengths. Looking ahead, the winner appears a decent prospect. Her ability to produce a devastating turn of foot from halfway will certainly aid her Classic ambitions.

Howdylittlelady completed the Flynn double as she bagged the valuable All Age Bitch points with the minimum of fuss. Also owned by the Flynn Family Syndicate, the winner won her four courses by a combined total of 23 lengths. Her widest winning margin was seven lengths and the shortest was four. Priced at 1/4 for success in the final, the winner was led briefly by Ballinorig Flyer, however she soon quickened and easily raced clear to score in impressive fashion. Having won at Listowel earlier in the month, Howdylittlelady is now well positioned for Champion Bitch Stake qualification.

The Limerick Cup was the feature event of the weekend and produced an impressive winner in Woodpark John (Adios Alonso/ Woodpark Fever). Jointly owned by Anne and Bernard Quinn from Bunratty, the winner produced some big runs in the course of the competition and assured his place in the final when edging out Rectory Olympian by a length in the penultimate course.

Anthony O’Connell’s Therewithashout progressed from the bottom half of the draw which was turned on its head when the Abbeydorney runner lowered the colours of long odds favourite Derby Wonder in the opening round. The latter never looked comfortable throughout the buckle and fell a length behind late on. Woodpark John was a hot favourite to succeed in the final and the Matt Harte trained runner duly obliged by a length and a half having shook off the attentions of his rival early in the buckle.

Tullig Seal (Crafty Gonzalo/ Tullig Belle) claimed the Derby ticket for his Abbeyfeale owners Pat and Morty Ahern. The March fawn showed good improvement through the rounds and was a strong favourite going to slips for the final against Cooga Iarla. The winner had been doing his best running from halfway throughout the Stake and he once again showed fine dash late on in the final to win independent by four lengths. The winner is sure to come on from the outing and could prove a handle to many at Powerstown.

The three day Lixnaw meeting gets underway on Friday with the opening rounds of the Derby Trial Stake. Action on all three days gets underway at 11.30.