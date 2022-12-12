Kerry

Tarbert trainer Dan Wren enjoys a double with Steeple Rd Theo and Steeple Rd Lass

kerryman

John Barry

Last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at Tralee Track was notable for the times recorded by Fermoyle Fury (28.58) and Call Me Quick (28.65) in the opening two 525 races, both rank outsiders at 7/1 and 6/1 respectively, and it was also notable for a terrific double recorded by Dan Wren, of Tarbert, with Steeple Rd Theo (29.13) and Steeple Rd Lass (28.79).

Fermoyle Fury was giving Cahersiveen owner, John Sugrue, a 13th victory from 46 starts, while Call Me Quick was scoring her second victory from 12 starts for Gerry Horgan, of Firies.

