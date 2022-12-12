Tarbert trainer Dan Wren enjoys a double with Steeple Rd Theo and Steeple Rd Lass

Last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at Tralee Track was notable for the times recorded by Fermoyle Fury (28.58) and Call Me Quick (28.65) in the opening two 525 races, both rank outsiders at 7/1 and 6/1 respectively, and it was also notable for a terrific double recorded by Dan Wren, of Tarbert, with Steeple Rd Theo (29.13) and Steeple Rd Lass (28.79).

Fermoyle Fury was giving Cahersiveen owner, John Sugrue, a 13th victory from 46 starts, while Call Me Quick was scoring her second victory from 12 starts for Gerry Horgan, of Firies.

Dan Wren’s second winner, Steeple Rd Lass, was priced at 5/1 and, altogether, six rank outsiders were victorious, three of them at 7/1 and two of them at 6/1. Doesn’t often happen like that at the Oakview venue and those kind of results will certainly have pleased the bookmakers associated with the SIS franchise.

Fermoyle Fury, the only wide seed, was taking on A1 opposition in the opening race and, after being led to the opening bend by Outback Annie (trap 2), he sweetly motored to the front around the third bend and hit the line two and a half lengths ahead of Jerry Griffin’s charge.

In the case of Call Me Quick, she absolutely blew out of trap 4 in the second race for A3 class and she ran the back straight to such effect that she held a five-length lead over Padraig Regan’s Kilmoyley Lass rounding the third bend. Mind you, it was a lead Call Me Quick was to need despite her brilliant time because Kilmoyley Lass came at her strongly coming home and closed to just a head on the line.

Dan Wren’s double was initiated in the fourth race, for A4 class, by Steeple Rd Theo, which ran from trap 2 and was 7/4 favourite. It was quite impressive the way Steeple Rd Theo overtook Crispy Fifty and Ventry Magic on the back straight to be in front rounding the third bend and he raced home a length and a half ahead of Ventry Magic.

In completing the double, Steeple Rd Bell was an impressive 34 spots faster than Steeple Rd Theo (28.79 against 29.13) in winning the very next race, for A2 class. It was fairly competitive to the opening bend and Steeple Rd Bell, which ran from trap 3, was a narrow leader off it from Fermoyle Blake. She extended her lead over Fermoyle Blake to two and a half lengths rounding the third bend before holding off the powerful late challenge of Lissycasey Jonjo by half a length.

The going for all races was .10 fast and the other winners were Send It Thunder, 29.44; Lotts Rd Flyer, 29.06; Cinco De Mayo, 29.23; Ballyfidora Sid, 28.98; Satellite Tango, 28.98; Conaicview Flojo, 29.02.