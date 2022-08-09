Sweet revenge for Kerry handballers as they outclass Cork in Diamond Master B Doubles final

Revenge is sweet for Kerry sports stars especially if a team from Cork is at the opposing end of a hard fought game. Ballymacelligott Handball Club was in celebratory mood this week following the success of their players, Pat Lacey (Asdee) and Dermot Casey (Gortalea), in the Munster 60x30 Diamond Master B Doubles final. The Kerry duo defeated the raging hot favourites John Lyons (Macroom) and Tim Joe Healy (Ballydesmond) 21-15, 21-16 in a thrilling final played before a full house in Broadford.

This richly deserved victory by the Kerry players followed their heartbreaking defeat to Lyons and Healy in the Munster Diamond Masters Doubles 40x20 final last March when just a single point separated the teams with the Cork duo reaching the All Ireland finals.

The victory this week was extra special for Dermot Casey who has added to his Munster medal collection. Just recently he won the Munster Diamond Masters B Handball singles final in Limerick. On that occasion he defeated John Lyons (Macroom) in a pulsating final, 21-16 and 12-21 with the outcome decided on a tie break round with the first to reach 11 declared the winner. Showing composure and confidence, the Ballymacelligott player eased past his opponent with a game of aggressive and stylish handball to win the game 11-0 and with it the title of Munster champion and a place in the All Ireland semi-final. That win for Casey was sweet revenge following his defeat to Lyons in the Munster 40x20 Masters B Singles final in Ballydesmond last season.

All-Ireland 60x30

In the All-Ireland Senior Singles Dominick Lynch (Glenbeigh) played Galen Riordan (Wexford) in Cashel on Saturday. In an exciting contest, Lynch easily won the opening game 21-6. However Riordan fought back and clinched the second game 21-8 with Lynch using all his experience in the tie break round to seal a victory 11-3. He will now play Robbie McCarthy from Westmeath in the All-Ireland quarter-final next week.

Munster 60x30

In the Over 35 ‘A’ Munster Singles final played in Broadford, Jack O'Shea (Glenbeigh) lost to Ger Coonan (Tipperary) 8-21 and 12-21.