Susie Sapphire gets the nod to win Race of Champions final after sparkling semi-final win

Defending champion Explosive Boy wins second semi-final in €15,000-to-the-winner race

Explosive Boy and Bockos Budsit lead the chasing Pack in second semi-final of the Callaway Rambler @ Stud 550 Race Of Champions at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night Expand

kerryman

John Barry

IT was such a privilege to be at Tralee Track on Friday night to watch the class on view in the semi-finals of the Callaway Rambler @ Stud 550 Race Of Champions, and two brilliant winners emerged in the Owen McKenna-trained Susie Sapphire and the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Explosive Boy, which won the event twelve months ago.

We said last week that the super star that is Irish Derby/ Irish Oaks heroine, Susie Sapphire, would boost the attendance big-time and so it did, but the eleven others had their own very strong drawing power as well. And, for sure, it was a night of high entertainment value at the Oakview venue, with one of the winners on the supporting card, Fromposttopillar, clocking 28.28 first time out in the third semi-final of a novice 525 sweepstake and putting a huge price tag on himself.

