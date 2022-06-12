Susie Sapphire gets the nod to win Race of Champions final after sparkling semi-final win

IT was such a privilege to be at Tralee Track on Friday night to watch the class on view in the semi-finals of the Callaway Rambler @ Stud 550 Race Of Champions, and two brilliant winners emerged in the Owen McKenna-trained Susie Sapphire and the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Explosive Boy, which won the event twelve months ago.

We said last week that the super star that is Irish Derby/ Irish Oaks heroine, Susie Sapphire, would boost the attendance big-time and so it did, but the eleven others had their own very strong drawing power as well. And, for sure, it was a night of high entertainment value at the Oakview venue, with one of the winners on the supporting card, Fromposttopillar, clocking 28.28 first time out in the third semi-final of a novice 525 sweepstake and putting a huge price tag on himself.

They are running for a magnificent winner’s purse of €15,000 in the final of the Race Of Champions this Friday night and that is down to magnificent sponsorship provided by Denis Murphy, of Beaufort, who was unsuccessful with two runners on Friday’s supporting card, Callaway Links and Callaway Doug.

Murphy has also made possible €4,000 for second and €2,000 for third and, with that kind of money at stake for just two runs, its easy to see why those behind Susie Sapphire, Explosive Boy and the others were prepared to pay the €350 entry fee.

Indeed, Patrick Guilfoyle is going to be doubly represented in the final as another of his charges, Good Cody, which won last year’s Kingdom Derby, ran a blinder in finishing second to Susie Sapphire in the first semi-final.

A flawless break from trap 2 decided the first semi-final in favour of Susie Sapphire, which was in sharp contrast to the bad break she achieved from trap 4 last time out in the Oaks at Shelbourne Park. Once in front, she was always going to justify 4/6 favourite, despite the herculean efforts of Good Cody behind her. And she hit the line a length and a half ahead of Good Cody, with a further length back to Loher Ron, which ran on quite superbly to claim the third qualifying spot ahead of Eric Prestage’s Coolboy Rusty.

It was a semi-final to savour in the big way and adding to the intrigue of the whole thing is that the time clocked by Susie Sapphire, 29.60, was just eight spots ahead of the 29.68 recorded by Explosive Boy in winning the second semi-final. Explosive Boy, it should be noted, set a new record of 29.22 in this event at the semi-final stage last year and that tells you a how big a threat he is to Susie Sapphire.

Consider, too, the case for the Graham Holland-trained Bockos Budsit. He might have been an 8/1 outsider in the second semi-final, but he showed massive early acceleration from trap 5 and was actually four lengths ahead of Explosive Boy rounding the third bend. It was only on the line that 5/4 favourite, Explosive Boy, short-headed him and, with his early pace, Bockos Budsit could be a very big player in the final.

Back in third place, three lengths behind the front two, was the Michael J O’Donovan-trained Skywalker Barry and, knowing this fellow’s brilliant record, you don’t rule him out either.

Between the six finalists, they have astounding winnings of €347,143, with Susie Sapphire topping the list on €183,285 and Skywalker Barry, Explosive Boy and Good Cody following with €70,920, €56,955 and €30,623, respectively. Loher Ron is on €4,755 and Bockos Budsit is on €2,605 and, in relation to the latter two, those smaller figures definitely don’t represent the chances they have in the final.

The draw for that final commanded a lot of interest after racing and everybody wanted to know the trap that would be allocated to Susie Sapphire. It proved to be trap 3 (there were four inside seeds) and, while Owen McKenna would definitely like to see her closer to the rails, she can undoubtedly win with the white sheet on her back and, indeed, she gets my vote to do so in what we can only term as a final for the ages.

The draw is (trap order): Loher Ron, Explosive Boy, Susie Sapphire, Skywalker Barry, Bockos Budsit (M), Good Cody (M).

As stated earlier, the supporting programme on Friday saw Fromposttopillar clock 28.28 in the third semi-final of an unraced 525 sweepstake and he will surely win the €1,150-to-the-winner final this Friday night for Paddy Flaherty, of Lixnaw, though Murphys Buick and Ballymac Louie have to be respected for their wins in the other semi-finals in 28.82 and 29.03, respectively. Absolutely no arguing with a run of 28.28, however.

All finalists are middle seed and the draw is (trap order): Ballymac Bailey, Murphys Buick, Saleen Lisa, Ever Given, Fromposttopillar, Ballymac Louie.

Over 325yds for S3/ S4 class, Kathleens Lady completed a four-timer (and four wins from just five starts) in winning in 17.84 for local owner, Tommy Clifford, while another sprint for open class and won in 17.76 by Noel O’Leary’s Loher Lee saw carnage unfold on the turn for home and a serious casualty resulting.

Other winners were Maries Shadow, 30.27 (550yds); Treaty Star, 28.96; and Kitty Crazy, 28.93.