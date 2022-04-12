Strong local crews among the 200 entries already in for 41st edition of International Rally of the Lakes

At the launch of the Killarney and District Motor Club International Rally of the Lakes at The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney on Sunday were, seated from left: Lisa Foley (Secretary), Michael O'Mahoney (Rentokil Initial), Paul Ahern (Aherns Motor Group), Cllr Marie Moloney, Mayor of Killarney, Darren McCormick (Clerk of the course) and Patrick O'Donoghue (Gleneagle Hotel). Standing, from left: Joe McCarthy, Colman Hegarty (Irish Tarmac Rally Championship), Martin Farrell, Brian McArdle, OSI, Denis McCarthy, Dan Keane (Killarney and District Motor Club Chairman), Ivan Hurley (PRO) and John Buttimer (IPS Packaging Southern 4 Championship) . Photo by Eamonn Keogh

Killarney and District Motor Club, organisers of the upcoming 2022 International Rally of the Lakes, have announced details of the event which has attracted a large entry to date.

The 41st edition of the event takes place on April 29, 30 and May 1 and is a counting round of the Acesigns Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, the IPS Packaging Southern 4 Championship, and the Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Championship.

Clerk of the Course Darren McCormick, who is the first second-generation COC of the rally, has announced a compact, centralised route with stages in close proximity to Killarney town. The two-day International event is sure to attract a large number of spectators to the area in what is set to be the start of the tourism season in Killarney.

The rally will roll into the town centre on Friday evening, with a ceremonial start on Main Street from 7 pm. This family-friendly event is a great chance to see the cars and drivers up close in a safe controlled environment.

The stages commence late on Saturday morning with a run over the classic East Kerry stages Kilsarcon, Banard and Gortnagane before crews return to service in Liebherr to ensure the cars are ready to tackle the same loop stages later Saturday afternoon.

It is an early start on Sunday as crews head to the iconic Moll’s Gap, Ireland's most famous rally stage, before tackling the challenging Ballaghbeama test. After a trip into service, the competitors will again test themselves on these two stages.

The rally concludes with the fast-flowing Shanera and Caragh Lake stages, both running twice to determine who becomes the 2022 International Rally of the Lakes winner.

A ceremonial finish ramp at 6pm at Rally HQ will give the winning competitors a chance to celebrate victory with the spectators before the trophies will be presented at the prize giving ceremony on Sunday night.

So far 200 entries have been received with a top-class field of crews set to tackle the Rally of the Lakes. Entries will remain open until April 18. There is an era of R5 cars entered with each vying for the overall honours. Championship leader Josh Moffett, along with the 2019 podium positioned Alastair Fisher and Callum Devine, are set to do battle, among others, at the front.

The 2019 National winner Chris Armstrong comes to Killarney to defend his 2019 victory. 2022 Galway International winner Gary Kiernan and the milkman Declan Gallagher will also be looking for class 14 honours but will be strongly challenged by locals Rob Duggan, Colin O’Donoghue and his father Kevin, Charlie Hickey, Denis Hickey, Eoin Duffin, Conor Murphy, Mike Quinn, Vincent O’Shea, Tommy Randles and Tadhg O’Sullivan.

Local man Alan Ring is attempting to defend his 2019 Historic class win in his Subaru Legacy but is sure to meet some strong opposition on the 12 stages. Todd Falvey, Fergus O’Meara, Robert Falvey and Pat Looney will draw on local knowledge and are sure to flirt with the rally win all weekend.

Current championship leader and KDMC clubman Jason Farrell will be hoping to stay at the top of the junior standings coming over Sunday's finish ramp but is sure to have stiff competition from other crews. John Nagle, Damien Nagle, John Fleming, Gary Healy, Chris Browne and Jamie O’Rourke head up a very strong local entry list.