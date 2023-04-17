Strideaway Lena wins Killeacle Dowling A1 final for proud Athea owner/trainer James O’Mahony

The John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake (winner, €2,200) might not have attracted the big entry expected, and it might have started a week late, but it provided some wonderful entertainment at Tralee Track over the past few weeks and, best of all, it provided a brilliant winner in Friday night’s final in Strideaway Lena, owned and trained by James O’Mahony, of Athea, Co Limerick.

We had opted for the Galway-owned Crafty Babalino in the final because of her remarkable finishing speed, and she was sent off the 4/5 favourite, but Strideaway Lena had beaten her in the opening two rounds and, as the 5/2 second favourite, it was well accepted that she had the early pace to build up a lead which Crafty Babalino might not be able to pull back.

So it proved and, most crucial of all, Strideaway Lena produced a winning time of 30.56 which was substantially ahead of the 30.90 and 31.09 which she had recorded in her two previous wins in the event over Crafty Babalino and which was just 16 spots outside the track record of 30.40 held by the amazing Bobsleigh Dream.

Once the traps went up, Strideaway Lena was out like a rocket from trap 3 and such was the pace she showed to the third bend that she was able to round it five lengths ahead of another well-fancied finalist, Millridge Blake, with a further three lengths back to Crafty Babalino.

We all knew that Crafty Babalino would come back at Strideaway Lena on the long run home and so she did most valiantly, but the gap between the pair was just too big, plus the brilliant time that the September ’20 daughter of Magical Bale and Patterdale Lena was recording, and Crafty Babalino’s magnificent challenge failed by just half a length at the line, with four and a half lengths back to Millridge Blake.

Afterwards, a delighted winning owner, James O’Mahony, said that the immediate focus in relation to Strideaway Lena would be on breeding her. “She is a great bitch and it was just brilliant to come here tonight and win this sweepstake with her,” he said.

“My father won a lot here back the years and we lost out by just a short head with Arizona Storm in the final of the Lee Strand Sweepstake. My postal address might be Abbeyfeale, but I can tell you that I am one proud Athea man.”

Another valuable sweepstake final, for ON2 novices over 525yds and carrying a purse of €1,200, provided another brilliant winner in Wasted Money, owned by Kieran O’Dwyer, of Abbeyfeale. This fellow was very much the fastest finalist, with qualifying wins of 28.66 and 28.85 to his credit, but there were those who thought that he might find trouble on the run to the opening bend from trap 4 and he drifted slightly from even-money to 6/5.

The doubters were proved to be very wrong because Wasted Money actually led the charge to the opening bend and, once that happened, this final was over. Indeed, Wasted Money motored so fast for the entire journey that he stopped the clock on 28.39 and it left him five and a half clear at the finishing line from another very worthy finalist in the Patrick O’Connor-trained Principality, with another Patrick O’Connor finalist, Saleen Frank, three lengths back in third place.

It was a night of fast times generally, with the opening A2 525 being won in 28.64 by the John Kelliher-trained Capetown and a 325 race for S0/ S1 class which quickly followed being won in 17.44 by the Brendan Maunsell-trained Ardfert Markie.

Other winners were Stormy Mick, 28.99; Cashen Lillian, 28.98; Sign On May, 17.83; Ballywilliam Boy, 28.85; Allowdale Icon, 28.95; Muingwee Kid, 29.30; Millridge Lily, 29.04.