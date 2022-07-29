Kerry

Strange times as the Cork '20' takes place in July

Callum Devine and Muckross’s Noel O’Sullivan lead the field in the event

Callum Devine and Noel O'Sullivan after driving in their Ford Fiesta Rally2 to win the Rally of the Lakes in May Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

It seems the sporting calendars are aligned again. One week after an All-Ireland Football final the Cork ‘20’ International Rally will take place.

Just like the GAA, Motorsport Ireland has been trying to streamline its programme of events and this weekend’s Little Island-based rally is one of the biggest changes to the calendar.

