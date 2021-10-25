Storming finish sees Cork Miami claim 525 final for Collins and Kelly

At the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on the main attraction was the final of a 525 sweepstake for A6/ A7 class and the winner’s purse of €900 was claimed by joint-owners Phyllis Collins, of Ardfert, and Jack Kelly, of Ballyseedy, Tralee.

They saw their charge, Cork Miami, a 5/2 shot housed in trap 6, come from away off the pace to score by three-quarters of a length from Millridge Ivy in 29.50, with half a length back to Champhers Belle.

It was expected that Millridge Ivy would lead the charge to the opening bend from trap 2, which she duly did, and she proceeded to cut out a strong pace up front.

The biggest danger to her turning for home appeared to be Champhers Belle (trap 5), but Cork Miami, which was only fourth at the third bend and a good eight lengths in arrears at that stage, produced a quite stunning finish to get up on the line from Millridge Ivy.

You’d have to travel a long way to find people more committed and more passionate about the doggy game than Phyllis Collins and Jack Kelly and a win like this will mean a lot more to them than the prize money that was at stake. The heartiest of congratulations to them.

Also on Saturday’s programme were three first-round heats of an A4 525 sweepstake (winner, €850) and 24 spots separated the three winners on time, with the fastest of them being Shronedraugh Mat in the opening heat.

The best start was achieved from trap 1 by Coom Twins, but Shronedraugh Mat, which is owned by Tim Kelly, of Headford, and was housed in trap 4, hit the front early on the back straight and he drove home two lengths ahead of the strong-finishing Abbeyballyboy in 29.46 (.20 slow), with the same distance back to Smearla Sydney.

On 29.58 (also .20 slow) in heat 2 was Smurf Ruby Leigh, jointly owned by Liam Dowling’s son, Shane, and Alan Bonn. It was very difficult to see this lady winning when she was last on the back straight, but she picked up in quite brilliant fashion to come through and score by two lengths from Worth A Pfizer, with two and a half lengths back to Clohur Alley.

The going actually changed from .20 slow to .10 slow for heat 3 and the winner here, in an estimated 29.50, was Steeple Rd Lass, owned by Dan Wren, of Tarbert. She took a flier from trap 4 and she was not for catching after that, finishing a length in front of Coolboy Rusty, with two and a half lengths back to Cashen Ravenna.

Those in fourth place also qualified for the semi-finals this Saturday night and this is how the draw afterwards, overseen by racing manager, Kieran Casey, worked out:

First semi-final: Coom Twins, Coolboy Rusty, Smearla Sydney, Steeple Rd Lass, Worth A Pfizer, Miss Ella Bud (M).

Second semi-final: Abbeyballyboy, Smurf Ruby Leigh, Shronedraugh Mat, Cashen Ravenna, Steady Monarch, Clohur Alley (M).

Meanwhile, the hottest race of the night was for A1 class over the standard trip and this was won in a very impressive 28.66 by Melodys Steel, which Maurice O’Connor trains for Paddy Collins, of Ballylongford. Melodys Steel, very importantly, led the charge into the first bend from trap 2 and he wound up winning by a length and a half from the Liam O’Callaghan-trained Rushmoor Rambo.

The Ballyheigue-owned Hadtobe Cain was also inside 29.00secs in winning the concluding race, for A3 class, in 28.95, while there was a run of 17.63 (.05 slow) over 325yds (S3 class) by another Liam O’Callaghan-trained runner, Youolo.

Other winners and their estimated times were Earls Rhythm, 29.05; Riverfield Rosie, 29.60; Conaicview Flojo, 29.45.