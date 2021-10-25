Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Storming finish sees Cork Miami claim 525 final for Collins and Kelly

Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager, makes the presentation to the winning owners Phyllis Collins and Jack Kelly after Cork Miami won the RCETS Traceability App Stake A6-A7 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Also pictured are Fiona Kelly and Ciara Enright. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

Close

Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager, makes the presentation to the winning owners Phyllis Collins and Jack Kelly after Cork Miami won the RCETS Traceability App Stake A6-A7 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Also pictured are Fiona Kelly and Ciara Enright. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager, makes the presentation to the winning owners Phyllis Collins and Jack Kelly after Cork Miami won the RCETS Traceability App Stake A6-A7 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Also pictured are Fiona Kelly and Ciara Enright. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager, makes the presentation to the winning owners Phyllis Collins and Jack Kelly after Cork Miami won the RCETS Traceability App Stake A6-A7 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Also pictured are Fiona Kelly and Ciara Enright. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

kerryman

John Barry

At the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on the main attraction was the final of a 525 sweepstake for A6/ A7 class and the winner’s purse of €900 was claimed by joint-owners Phyllis Collins, of Ardfert, and Jack Kelly, of Ballyseedy, Tralee.

They saw their charge, Cork Miami, a 5/2 shot housed in trap 6, come from away off the pace to score by three-quarters of a length from Millridge Ivy in 29.50, with half a length back to Champhers Belle.

It was expected that Millridge Ivy would lead the charge to the opening bend from trap 2, which she duly did, and she proceeded to cut out a strong pace up front.

Privacy