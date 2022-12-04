St Paul’s Killarney tame the Huskies on their way to National Cup semi-finals

Yuleska Tejeda, pictured, along with Sofia Paska and Rheanne O'Shea were particularly outstanding for St Paul's Killarney in their National Cup quarter-final win

INSUREMYVAN.IE WOMEN’S NATIONAL CUP DIVISION ONE

St Pauls Killarney 87

Limerick Sport Huskies 51

St Pauls advanced to the semi-finals of the Division One National Cup with a facile victory over the Limerick Sport Huskies in St Munchins College on Saturday evening. The seeds of the victory were sown in the triple scoring threat of Sofia Paska, Yuleska Tejeda and Rheanne O'Shea who combined for a total of 75 points, and the Limerick side really had no answer to the overall power of coach James Fleming’s side.

The win sets up a semi-final date with Abbey Seal Dublin Lions, and St Pauls will be keen to avenge the National League defeat to the same side at the start of November.

Having tasted defeat in Killarney in an earlier league game the Huskies started this game in determined fashion and despite an opening basket from Lorraine Scanlon the forceful play of Sophie Moore, Kristina Collins and Kaylee Kacavas saw them open up an early 15-12 lead.

With a familiar starting five of Rheanne O’Shea, Paska, Tejeda, Lorraine Scanlon and Lynn Jones it took the visitors a while to get motoring but when Tejeda nudged them in front in the closing minutes of the opening quarter it was a lead they were never going to relinquish. Siofra O’Shea was also prominent in the early stages and when Paska nailed a three it saw Pauls lead 27-20 at the quarters end.

Tejeda opened the second quarter with another three and despite the best efforts of Killarney native Megan Buckley the Huskies could do little to advance the slide. Paska was tormenting them on the inside and with Seodhna O'Donoghue, Cassandra Buckley and Aisling O’Mahony keeping the momentum going off the bench the lead was stretched out to 48-31 at half time.

Rheanne O'Shea started the second half like a house on fire hitting a trio of three pointers and while Fiona O’Connell replied with one of her own for the Huskies Siofra O’Shea and Paska didn't let up. The third quarter ended as it started with Rheanne O'Shea red hot from outside and St Pauls were out of sight at 69-40.

Denis Dunlea made a welcome return to action and the big lead afforded Coach Fleming the opportunity to give his bench plenty of minutes. Jessica Quirke and Katie Brosnan were also introduced and the bench rotation did not deter St Pauls in the slightest. Sophie Moore continued to toil hard for the home side, she ended up with 25 points, but the hot hands of Tejeda, O’Shea and Katie Brosnan closed the game out on a 87-51 scoreline.

Tejeda and Paska combined for a total of 56 points while Rheanne O'Shea continues to push her bar higher with a return of 19, including five three pointers. Siofra O’Shea and Lorraine Scanlon had four apiece while Seodhna O'Donoghue and Katie Brosnan had two each.

The Huskies were best served by Sophie Moore, Kristina Collins who netted 10 and Kaylee Kacavas who ended up with 7.

St Pauls return to league action on Saturday, December 17 when they welcome leaders Portlaoise Panthers to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre. The Laois side have yet to taste defeat and in Alyssa Velles, Sarah Flemming and Megan Dunne they possess a serious threat. The game will form the first part of a double header with Scotts Lakers St Pauls facing SETU Waterford Vikings after.