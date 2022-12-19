St Paul’s Killarney end Portlaoise Panthers unbeaten run to move into the top six in Division One

Yuleska Ramirez Tejeda of St. Pauls Killarney in action against Ella Burne of Portlaoise Panthers during their National League Division One game in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

St Paul’s Killarney 74

Portlaoise Panthers 59

The only perfect winning record in the Women’s League tumbled at the weekend as the previously undefeated Portlaoise Panthers were sent back to Midlands suitably chastened by a determined and obdurate St Paul’s side.

In what was an intense and fascinating battle at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, the cornerstone of the home side win was their superb defence as they held the Panthers to a miserly 59 points, and in the process held sway at all times in the contest, winning all four quarters.

The win moves St Pauls up to sixth place in the division, tied with Limerick Celtics on 18 points, but the Killarney side has two games in hand on four of the five teams above them, and one game in hand on Portlaoise, who are on 24 points, three behind leaders McEvoy's Cavan Eagles.

While Panthers’ top scorer Alyssa Velles did net 22 points, the normally influential Jessica Fressle was well shackled by an excellent St Pauls defence. The Portlaoise supporting cast of Megan Dunne, Sarah Flemming, Jasmine Burke couldn't muster momentum at any stage as a ravenous home side curtailed them to the point of frustration.

That is not to say that James Fleming's side was all about defence, as their attack had a cutting edge at vital times. Yuleska Tejeda chiselled 21 points and while Sofia Paska didn't hit her usual high numbers her twelve points coupled with her dominance under the boards were crucial. Rheanne O'Shea ran into foul trouble early in the game meaning she had to use her time wiser but that she did and her 17 points included some vital and characteristic three pointers.

Newly appointed Kerry football team captain Siofra O’Shea had her best outing to date alongside fellow footballer Lorraine Scanlon and again Lynn Jones showed her worth chipping in when the need was greatest.

The Panthers actually made the better start with Sarah Flemming hitting two early threes and with Fressle and Burke also netting they were 10-6 up midway through the first quarter. Lynn Jones' big three suddenly saw momentum shift the home side’s way. Rheanne O'Shea hit two from the charity stripe to put Pauls ahead , a lead embellished by Siofra O’Shea's three. Lorraine Scanlon and Freesle exchanged baskets and Pauls led 16-12 at quarters end.

St Pauls started the second quarter well with Rheanne O’Shea (3) and Tejeda scoring early but Portlaoise through Velles, Fressle and Shauna Slattery drew level. Rheanne O'Shea, after a break on the bench, fired in a couple of threes but Velles replied as well as Jasmine Burke and it was a one point game, 29-28, with 3-09 left in the half. Tejeda then put her stamp on proceedings, finishing the half on fire and helping Pauls into a 38-31 half time lead.

The third quarter is often described as the moving quarter, and it was the home side who took that as a cue. Tejeda, Scanlon, Paska and Rheanne O’Shea pushed the lead out further, 46-31, and although the lead was whittled down slightly at times that blitz would remain the difference from there on. Tejeda made sure to mind the gap but the real clincher was another Lynn Jones three that meant the lead was 57-45 going into the final quarter.

Shauna Dooley, Fressle and Velles tried to claw back the lead early in the fourth but Siofra O’Shea made four well-timed points to hold sway. Her namesake, Rheanne, hit another three with 5:09 on the clock and Siofra with a three of her own hammered another nail into the Panthers coffin.

Velles was trying hard for the visitors but Paska hit five and Lynn Jones had two from the free throw line as the Panthers grew visibly frustrated. There was to be no late drama as Pauls now had a vice-like grip on proceedings eventually running out 74-59 winners.

Top Scorers

St Paul’s Killarney: Yuleska Tejeda (21), Rheanne O’Shea (17), Sofia Paska (12), Siofra O’Shea (10), Lynn Jones (8), Lorraine Scanlon (6)

Portlaoise Panthers: Alyssa Velles (22), Jessica Fressle (17), Jasmine Burke (9), Sarah Flemming (6)

St Pauls now look forward to a National Cup semi-final against Abbey Seal Dublin Lions on Saturday January 7 in the Glanmire Sports Hall at 8pm.