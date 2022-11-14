St Pauls, Killarney bounce back to easily best Limerick Sports Huskies

MISSQUOTE.IE DIVISION 1

St Pauls, Killarney 85

Limerick Sports Huskies 43

The result of this game was a foregone conclusion long before the final buzzer sounded as St Pauls Ladies bounced back from two defeats on the road to easily overcome Limerick Sports Eagles last Saturday night.

James Fleming’s side had made an impressive start to the season putting the Marble City Hawks and the Limerick Celtics to the sword, but came unstuck against the Dublin Lions and Portlaoise Panthers on the road so the return to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre was all about getting back to winning ways.

This was done thanks to the complete dominance of Canadian Sofia Paska under the boards at both ends and she dovetailed perfectly with Kerry Ladies Gaelic footballer Lorraine Scanlon to torment the Huskies inside.

Yuleska Ramirez Tejedas' incisions to the basket were as sharp as a surgeon's scalpel while Lynn Jones and Rheanne O’Shea’s assist play was top notch. With a healthy fourth quarter lead it also allowed the home side the opportunity to run the entire bench as Emma Kerin, Katie Brosnan, Aisling O’Mahony, Seodhna O’Donoghue, Jessica Quirke and Cassandra Buckley all saw valuable game time.

St Pauls were out of the blocks thanks to a quick basket from Rheanne O'Shea and the same player soon netted from beyond the arc to open up a 5-0 lead.

The Huskies responded though and actually were in front 6-5 through to the promptings of Sophie Moore. It looked at this stage like an even contest may be in the offing but Scanlon, Paska and Tejeda soon got motoring to put the boot down. Kaylee Kacavas was doing her best for the Limerick side to stay in touch but the first quarter finished 20-9 in Paul's favour.

Paska opened the second quarter scoring and one of the scores of the night was to follow. Rheanne O'Shea with a behind the back dribble evaded her nearest opponent before sending a delightful pass to Scanlon to score an easy two.

The Huskies featuring Killarney's Megan Buckley in their ranks couldn't stem the tide as Tejeda, Paska and Scanlon continued to impress to run up a 38-13 lead. Kacavas with support from Hannah Cremin tried in vain but the stronger bench rotation from Pauls meant the momentum of the game never changed with the half time score at 42-18.

The tormenting trio of Scanlon, Tejeda and Scanlon didn't let up in quarter three but it must also be said that their defence was almost as impressive forcing the Huskies into poor shot selections and a number of shot clock expirations.

The Huskies’ perseverance did eventually pay off as they enjoyed their best period of the game towards the tail end of the quarter. Kaylee Kacavas, Hannah Cremin and Sophie Moore did combine for a much needed twelve points to take their total to 33 with St Pauls on 64.

That rhythm continued temporarily into the final quarter with Kacavas, Cremin and Fiona O’Connell helping to make it a 68-40 game. Tejeda and Lynn Jones promptly halted their stride and Scanlon and the two O Sheas, Rheanne and Siofra (Kerry Ladies Gaelic Footballer) , drove it on.

Seodhna O'Donoghue showed she was her father’s daughter (club legend Cormac) with a great basket as Paska and Tejeda kept the scoring run going. Jessica Quirke hit the final note for the home side with a fine three pointer while Kristina Collins hit a late free throw to leave the full time score at 85-43.

St Pauls now hit the road again with trips to Carlow next Sunday and Limerick Celtics the following Saturday, November 26, games that form part of double bills with the men's equivalent Scotts Lakers against the same opposition.

They will be at home again on Saturday, December 17 against the Portlaoise Panthers. If they continue to perform the way they have in their league wins to date there is no doubt they will have a big say in the business end of the season.

Top scorers were Yuleska Ramirez Tejeda with 30 points, Sofia Paska (22), Lorraine Scanlon (16), Rheanne O’Shea (9), Jessica Quirke (3), Lynn Jones (2), Seodhna O'Donoghue (2), Siofra O’Shea (1), Cassandra Buckley, Aisling O Mahony, Katie Brosnan, Emma Kerin.

For the Huskies Kaylee Kacavas had 17, Hannah Cremin 11 and Sophie Moore struck 10.