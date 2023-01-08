St Pauls fall agonisingly short of Dublin Lions to miss out on place in Women’s National Cup Division One final

WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE NATIONAL CUP SEMI-FINAL

St Pauls Killarney 64

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 69

St Pauls were left to count the cost of a disappointing third quarter in their National Cup semi-final, which saw their slender half-time lead turn into a 13-point deficit and meant they were left to chase the game and Dublin Lions in the fourth quarter. But credit where it's due, the Killarney team went about that task in an impressive manner hauling their opponents back on a number of occasions but the opportunity to overturn them never really presented itself again as game MVP Amelia Motz led her side to a cup final where they will face the Phoenix Rockets.

The Lions had gotten the better of St Pauls in an earlier league battle and had even strengthened their hand since with the signing of another American Trudy Walker. But St Pauls had been on a good run, unbeaten since that reverse and surging up the League standings. They arrived at this Cup semi final played in Glanmire Sports Hall on the back of an impressive quarter final win over Limerick Sports Huskies and based on League form may just have been slight favourites.

With the tried and trusted starting five of Lynn Jones, Rheanne O’Shea, Lorraine Scanlon, Yuleska Tejeda and Sofia Paska they found themselves at the wrong end of a quick start. Amelia Motz and Emily Smyth with a three opened up a 7-0 lead, necessitating an early time out. That worked the oracle as O Shea and Paska succeeded in getting them back in the game and the ship steadied. Siofra O’Shea got her first taste of the action but it was her namesake Rheanne with a customary three who helped Pauls into their first lead. Lorraine Scanlon and Motz exchanged baskets to help Pauls into a 17-15 first quarter lead.

The second quarter started in the opposite fashion to the first. This time it was Pauls who flew out of the traps. The hot hand of Rheanne O'Shea saw the lead stretch to 10, 25-15, forcing the Lions to have a chat about it. Tejeda and Siofra O’Shea minded the gap and Paska pushed it out further to 12, 32-20. The Lions then got a bit of momentum going with Wheeler and Motz particularly influential. The gap was cut to three, 36-33 by quarters end, but still in Paul's favour.

The opening minutes of the moving quarter started evenly enough, with Paska keeping St Paul's nose in front. But Katie Flanagan, Emily Smyth and the other Wheeler, Ciara, got their mojo going to roar into a 12 point lead, 50-38 midway through the quarter. Coach Fleming shuffled the deck in an effort to stymy the Lions surge with Denise Dunlea and Leah McMahon seeing court time. Lorraine Scanlon with four quick points seemed to have arrested the slide but Motz and Smyth opened it up once again to 13, 56-43.

What St Pauls needed now was a fast start to the fourth quarter and they duly delivered. Paska, Scanlon and Tejeda hit ten points between them in the opening three minutes and some aggressive defence held the Dublin side scoreless at the same time. It was now a three point game, 56-53. Paska and Trudy Walker, well shackled throughout, swapped scores to 58-55 before Tejeda made it a one point game, 58-57 with 5.23 to go.

Ciara Wheeler then nailed another three to make it a four point game as St Pauls again introduced underage International Leah McMahon. She made an instant impact, cutting the gap to two again before Motz made it 63-59. You could now cut the tension with a knife as both sets of supporters were engrossed in the proceedings and Tejeda raised the levels again to cut the gap to two again. Tormentor in chief Motz with the aid of Ciara Wheeler looked to have put the game out of St Paul's reach at 66-61. But Lynn Jones hit a massive three and it was down to the wire with a little over a minute to play. St Pauls though were now in team foul trouble and Motz and Gillian Wheeler made the most of the opportunities handed to them and they had the final say to win out 69-64 and leave the gallant Killarney girls crestfallen.

There was no shame in defeat and they could hold their heads high. Being in a prominent position heading into the business end of the league there is still plenty to play for, starting with the trip to St Munchins College next Saturday to face the Limerick Sports Huskies.

On the night St Pauls were best served by Sofia Paska with 18 points, Yuleska Tejeda and Rheanne O'Shea shot 13 apiece, Lorraine Scanlon netted 12, Siofra O’Shea and Lynn Jones had 3 each while Leah Mc Mahon had 2.

For the victors Amelia Motz led the way with 26, Emily Smyth had 12, Trudy Walker 10, the Wheelers, Ciara had 9 and Gillian 8, and Katie Flanagan had 3.