St Pauls chisel out hard-earned victory over Marble City Hawks to move clear at top of Southern Conference

Sofia Paska of St Pauls Killarney in action against Elaine Kennington of Marble City Hawks during their National League Division One game in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

St Pauls 64

Marble City Hawks 55

Twenty-six points from Yuleska Tejeda and an MVP performance from Lorraine Scanlon helped St Pauls eventually overcome a tenacious Marble City Hawks outfit and in the process saw them move clear of Portlaoise Panthers at the top of the Southern Conference.

The Hawks came to Killarney with only three wins to date this season but their performance belied a team struggling for confidence. They gave St Pauls a bellyful of it for long periods and even threatened a surprise in the third quarter when they briefly led by four. But when the need was greatest Tejeda, Scanlon and to a lesser extent Sofia Paska came up with the goods and they were kept honest right to the final buzzer by the chasing Hawks.

It secured a vital win for the home side who face an arduous weekend when they travel to Lisburn on Saturday to meet the Phoenix Rockets and turn the ship around to come home and face Oblate Dynamos on Sunday in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre. Given the quality of the opposition they face on Saturday and the 900km round trip the game involves, Sunday's game will prove to be a test of their fitness and recovery powers. While the latest win was achieved Coach James Fleming will have much to work on in the week ahead as his side struggled to perform to its usual high fluidity.

It all looked like it was going to plan as soon as the first play as Rheanne O'Shea netted a trademark three pointer. Leah McMahon was also handed a start alongside Tejeda, Paska and Denise Dunlea while the Hawks were hoping the dynamic duo of Caleigh Raby and Tania Stewart would get them firing early.

Raby hit their opening basket, soon followed by a successful attempt from the free throw line. Tejeda opened her account ,Denise Dunlea and Paska pushing Pauls 9-5 in front. Tejeda and Paska kept the scoreboard ticking over but it was obvious that Pauls were not getting their offence going, something Coach Fleming tried to remedy with his bench. In a low scoring quarter Raby and Ann Prendergast lifted the Hawks total to nine, as they trailed by eight.

Jessica Quirke and Aisling Counihan started the second quarter for Pauls as Tejeda hit the opening basket. But Ann Prendergast started the second as she finished the first with some nice plays and when Raby made it 19-15 it signalled a complete change of personnel on the floor for St Pauls.

The home side's next seven points all came from the free throw line as the Hawks defence reverted to fouls with Lorraine Scanlon the main gatherer with six points from the charity stripe. Yet the visitors refused to go away and points from Leah McCarthy , Stewart and Raby closed the half time gap to four, 28-24.

There was plenty to discuss in the home dressing room and one expected a renewed effort in the third quarter. But the Hawks struck the first blow, a Maria Connolly three. Scanlon with a lay up following a nice assist from Rheanne O'Shea responded but the Hawks hit a purple patch with Elaine Kennington, Raby and Prendergast helping them into a three point lead 33-30. But the jolt of going behind kick started Pauls into a reaction and Paska, Tejeda and Scanlon all finished the quarter with gusto to open up a 44-35 lead, Rably getting the sole response .

St Pauls, wary of giving the Hawks any further encouragement kept their foot firmly on the gas and they had to as the Hawks kept plugging away. Rheanne O'Shea got the fourth quarter going with a neat basket, soon followed up by a Denise Dunlea three. Paska and Scanlon had to answer eight points from Stewart, which included two threes, and the lead was still nine , 54-45, with four minutes to go. That gap was never narrowed despite the best efforts of Raby, Stewart and Whiteley as Tejeda and Jessica Quirke stole in for baskets. Tejedas last effort was particularly impressive as she executed a nice move under the basket. When the final buzzer sounded St Pauls were victorious on a 64-55 scoreline.

Yuleska Tejeda was the games top scorer with 26, MVP Lorraine Scanlon had 14, Sofia Paska 12, Rheanne O'Shea and Denise Dunlea had five apiece, Jessica Quirke (2), Siofra O’Shea, Leah McMahon, Aisling Counihan, Cassandra Buckley.

For the Marble City Hawks Tiana Stewart was best with 18, Caleigh Raby (14), Ann Prendergast (10), Maria Connolly (5), Elaine Kennington (4), Leah McCarthy (2), Fiona Whitely (2).

St Pauls face into a seminal weekend with a tough double header in the offing. The Phoenix Rockets sit in second spot in the Northern Conference and have executed a remarkable turnaround to their season having lost the first three games. They are the only team in the entire league to have defeated the Cavan Eagles but they have had a bit of a stumble again recently. They overcame Oblate Dynamos the weekend past to stop a two game losing run and with Moy Tolka Rovers breathing down their necks they know another slip could prove costly. Clark Calisha and Georgie McGrath are the main threats here in a game that tips off on Saturday in Lisburn at 4pm.

After a 450km trek home and a good night's sleep St Pauls will entertain Oblate Dynamos in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on Sunday, 2pm tip off. The Dynamos despite only having three wins have been very competitive in the majority of their games and while the trip to Killarney is by no means a short one they do have the benefit of a restful Saturday. That alone will be worth a few baskets to them and Jennifer Sheehan , Katie Moloney, Megan Aho and Heather Meagher won't be shy for effort either. If St Pauls do manage to extend their winning run to ten games it will be an extremely fulfilling weekend's work.