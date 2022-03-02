St Michael’s Listowel net All-Ireland League title with MVP display from captain O’Keeffe

The St Michael's College Listowel team before the Basketball Ireland U16C Boys Schools League Final against Kishoge Community College, Dublin, at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.

Michael Galvin of St Michael's Listowel in action against Karl Venas of Kishoge during the Basketball Ireland U16 C Boys Schools League Final

St Michael's College Listowel celebrate with the cup after their side's victory in the Basketball Ireland U16 C Boys Schools League Final against Kishoge Community College, Dublin at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND SCHOOLS U-16 C BOYS LEAGUE FINAL

St. Michael’s Listowel 60

Kishoge Community College, Dublin 44

St. Michael’s Listowel claimed the Under-16 C Boys Schools League title this afternoon after defeating Kishoge Community College from Dublin 60-44.

The north Kerry school led 18-10 at the end of the first and stretched their advantage to 11 points by half-time, 32-21. They never looked back after that, captain Darragh O’Keeffe top scored for the victors on 23 points on his way to claiming the MVP, while Luke Sheridan (13) and Dermot O’Brien (9) also kept the scoreboard ticking over.

John Carlos Estrella kept Kishoge in contention with a 26-point haul, while Calum Bruce shot 9, and Michee Bueno had four points.

Listowel’s win follows a double Kerry success in Tuesday’s League finals with Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí from Tralee winning the All Ireland U-19 B girls crown after seeing off St Louis’ of Kiltimagh, while Intermediate School KIllorglin triumphed over Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in the U-16 B girls final later on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SPSL Rathmore will bid for further Kerry success when they take on Calasanctius College from Oranmore in Galway in the U-16 A Boys final on Thursday afternoon.

Top scorers

St. Michaels College Listowel: Darragh O’Keeffe 23, Luke Sheridan 13 and Dermot O’Brien 9.

Kishoge CC, Dublin: John Carlos Estrella 26, Calum Bruce 9, and Michee Bueno 4