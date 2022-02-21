St Marys Under 18s lose out in high-quality quarter-final clash to Celtics

St Marys missed out on a place in the Under 18 National Cup semi-final following a pulsating contest with the Limerick Celtics Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

WOMENS UNDER 18 NATIONAL CUP

Limerick Celtics 90

St Marys 83

St Marys travelled to Limerick on Sunday last to contest the quarter-final of the women’s under 18 cup.

Their opponents were Limerick Celtics and it was a game worthy of Super League status from both a scoring perspective and from performances by both teams.

The first quarter was closely contested, Celtics Ganoy Malod registering the first score of the game for Celtics, but St Marys top scorer for the game, Emma Kerin was quick to respond.

Celtics had a considerable height advantage which made it difficult for the St Marys girls to win rebounds.

Celtics had some early steals which they converted, they led 13 points to six with three and a half minutes on the clock but less than a minute later St Marys, who displayed some great team work throughout the game, had reduced the gap to a basket.

The sides continued to exchange scores, Emma Buckley, assisted by Abbie Mahony kept St Mary’ to within a point of their opponents.

Ganoy Malod and Lucy Devoy put the home side back up three before a free throw followed by a basket from Ciara Casey ensure that the sides finished the first quarter level on 25 points a-piece.

Emma Kerin, Emma Buckley and Shauna Tagney showed great leadership throughout the quarter and indeed all through the game.

Scores were exchanged early in the second quarter but a series of turnovers cost St Marys and Celtics pushed ahead again.

Scores from Emma Kerin, Ciara Casey and Hanna Herlihy kept St. Mary’s in touch but they trailed by eight mid-ways through the quarter.

St Marys went through a short spell where the shots simply would not fall while Celtics continued to build on their lead. The score board read 52 points to 38 at the half-time interval.

Rachel Murphy opened the third quarter with a free throw and Emma Kerin, who was outstanding for her side, added the next two scores.

However, Lucy Devoy, who was the stand out player for Celtics continued to perform well and with two minutes and twenty seconds on the clock Celtics lead by 21 points.

St Marys, determined not to let it go easily, made a huge comeback in the dying minutes of this quarter.

With 35 seconds to go they had it back to 12 points having outscored their opponents 20 points to 22.

The scoreboard read 72 points to 60 as the sides entered the final 10 minutes. A huge final quarter performance from all players saw St Marys reduce the gap as the clock ran down.

Scores from Emma Kerin, Abbie Mahony and Hannah Herlihy all contributed to it being back to a three point game at one stage, Celtics went back up eight but again Abbie Mahony and Shauna Tagney came up trumps.

A three from Emma Kerin with just 11 seconds on the clock left just five points between the sides but again Lucy Devoy hit two from the line to secure a seven-point win for Limerick Celtics.

The final score was one worthy of a Super League game

Top scorers

ST MARYS: Emma Kerin 42, Abbie Mahony 10, Hannah Herlihy 9

LIMERICK CELTICS: Lucy Devoy 32, Amy Buckley 28, Ganoy Malod 11