St Marys to face Limerick Celtics in U-18 National Cup quarter-final

The St. Mary's U-18 girls team that has qualified for the quarter-final of the U-18 National Cup. Front, from left: Muireann Rahilly, Rebecca Reidy, Hannah Herlihy, Abbie Mahony, and Emma Buckley. Back, from left: Ciara Casey, Johanna Moynihan, Emma Buckley, Rachel Murphy and Miriam O'Connell. Missing from picture is Shauna Tangney.

GIRLS U-18 NATIONAL CUP

St. Mary’s 39

Dublin Lions 55

St. Mary’s girls have progressed to the U-18 National Cup quarter-final following success in their pool in the qualifying tournament in Portlaoise at the weekend.

The team, which is coached by Aoife Nolan, met Titans in their first game and took the win by 37 points. They had a five-point loss to Dublin Lions in game two but went on to have wins over Portlaoise and Templeogue to see them top the group and secure a place in the final. It was Dublin Lions again that they lined out against in the final, both sides to qualify for the Cup quarter-final but a win would secure home venue.

Lions took the first quarter by a point and by the half time interval it was St. Mary’s who led by a point. As the third quarter progressed Dublin Lions pushed ahead and led by nine with two minutes to go but St. Mary’s reduced it to five by the end of the quarter. Dublin Lions continued to build on their lead throughout the final quarter to take the win.

St. Mary’s will now play away to Limerick Celtics in the quarter-final.

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

Trinity Meteors 68

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s 56

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s travelled to Dublin at the weekend where they took on Trinity Meteors in the Missquote.ie women’s Super League.

The first quarter was low scoring, Meteors hitting 15 points to St. Mary’s seven. The second quarter was similar, Meteors were making the scores but while Team Garvey’s were putting up some good shots, they just wouldn’t fall. The scoreboard read 33 points to 17 in favour of Trinity Meteors at the half time interval.

There was a complete turnaround in the third quarter as St. Mary’s finally found their target. The upped their defence and registered 21 points for the quarter, three’s from Deirdre Geaney, Paris McCarthy and Rheanne O’Shea were welcomed as Garvey’s held Meteors to 11 points for the quarter and reduced the gap to just six points as the sides entered the final 10 minutes.

Home venue and good support assisted Meteors in getting back on track in this final quarter. Depite the best efforts of Denise Dunlea, Deirdre Geaney and Emma Sherwood, Meteors powered ahead once again. A’lexxus Davis, Rebecca O’Keeffe and Sarah Kenny were unstoppable and it was Meteors who took the win.

Trinity Meteors: A’lexxus Davis 19, Rebecca O’Keefe 14, Sarah Kenny 13.

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s: Deirdre Geaney 14, Paris McCarthy 10, Rheanne O’Shea 9, Emma Sherwood 9.

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s meet Waterford Wildcats in Castleisland on Saturday next, February 12.