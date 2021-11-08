St Marys suffer fourth League loss after Wildcats win for Cordal coach

MISSQUOTE.IE WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

Waterford Wildcats 86

Team Garvey’s St. Mary ’s 57

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s slumped to their fourth loss in five games in the Super League, leaving them trapped in the bottom three places of the division, below Fr Mathews on scoring difference, and above IT Carlow Basketball, who have yet to earn a point this season.

The Castleisland women made the trip to Waterford on Saturday last to take on Wildcats – coached by Cordal man Tommy O’Mahony – and the host team proved to be the stronger side on the night despite the best efforts of St. Mary’s.

Denise Dunlea had an exceptional game, the opening quarter saw her make some great drives to the board and register five of Team Garvey’s 12 points for the quarter. Lorraine Scanlon worked tirelessly in the post for her side and also made some great baskets but Wildcats Rachel Thompson was unstoppable and hit 16 of her sides 31 points for the quarter.

Niamh Ní Conchuir made her entrance in the second quarter and was hugely influential in turning the game, both herself and Deirdre Geaney were outstanding in defence resulting in the St. Mary’s side taking the quarter by four.

Lorraine Scanlon was forced to sit out part of third quarter due to foul trouble but to her credit she got right back into the game rebounding and registering scores when re-introduced.

Paris McCarthy was, as always, on target. She hit some lovely three pointers while Rheanne O’Shea and Emma Sherwood kept the fast breaks going. Meabh Barry was on target while also winning a lot of offensive rebounds.

The game was played at a fast pace throughout and it was Wildcats Abbey Flynn whose defensive pressure resulted in keeping Team Garvey’s Le J’zae Davidson scoreless on the night, which contributed hugely to Wildcats taking the win.

WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O'Mahony, a native of Cordal, was glad to come away victorious against a Castleisland team he would be quite familiar with.

"We came up against a very tough Team Garvey's St. Mary's side (and) I thought our pace and intensity in the first quarter was great and that gave us a sizeable lead. Unfortunately we were unable to maintain it and let them back in the game,” he said.

"Overall happy with the win, but we still have a lot of things to work on. I would just like to wish all the girls and coaching staff the best of luck with the FIBA EuroBasket qualifiers next week. It's great to be back competing at this level and I'm sure you will do the country proud."

Scorers for Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s: Lorraine Scanlon 18, Denise Dunlea 11, Meabh Barry 8, Paris McCarthy 8, Rheanne O’Shea 6, Emma Sherwood 6, Niamh Ní Conchuir 2, Deirdre Geaney 2.