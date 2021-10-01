St Marys sign Le’Jzae Davidson for new Super League season

Team Garvey’s St Marys are set for their first season in the ladies Super League having been promoted after the 2018/19 season where they finished as runner-up in the league.

The league consists of nine teams: three Cork based in Fr Matthews, Glanmire and Brunell, Dublin trio DCU, Killester and Trinity Meteors, Liffey Celtics based in Leixlip, Carlow IT, Waterford Wildcats and Team Garvey’s St Marys. Each team will play the opposition home and away. Liam Culloty will remain as head coach.

St Marys have signed Le’Jzae Davidson, who is a graduate of Furman University in South Carolina.

As a senior, Davidson averaged 14.2 points and became the 24th Lady Paladin to join the 1,000-point club with a career 1,753 points, making her the third leading scorer in school history.

On top of being the all-time leader in several other categories, Davidson notched several all-conference selections, including a Second Team All-Southern Conference selection during her time at Furman University.

From Nashville, Tennessee, Davidson played in Kosovo last season with KBF Bashkimi where she averaged 25 points a game.

Other new signings for the season are former St Pauls player Rheanne O’Shea and Kelly Diggin, who has played with Brunell and Fr Mathews.

Team Garvey’s first game of the season is set for Friday October 8 when they meet Glanmire in the Mardyke, Cork, tip-off is at 8pm. The first home game will be on October 16 against visitors Fr Mathews; tip off will be 6.30pm.