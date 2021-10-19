St Marys make ‘heart-breaking’ but correct decision to cancel Christmas Basketball Blitz

The annual Christmas Basketball Blitz, which has been running for over 50 years, will not go ahead for the second year in a row because of ongoing concerns and restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic

For the second year in succession, the annual Christmas Basketball Blitz hosted by the St Mary’s club in Castleisland has been cancelled because of ongoing public health concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organising committee of St. Mary’s Basketball Club, which has been hosting the much loved and hugely supported event for 50 years, have had to make the very tough decision regarding the 51st edition of the Blitz on the grounds of public health.

Normally preparations for the five-day event would begin in early September, but the committee agreed that there was little difference this year to 2020 in terms of Covid restrictions and concerns to public health, and after many meetings and much discussion the difficult but inevitable decision to pull the event was made this week.

Committee members had been asked several times over the past few weeks if the event would take place this year and as was the case 12 months ago, several options were considered. Some of these were the prospect of reducing the number of days, hours, teams and competitions involved. The decision was held off in the hopes that circumstances around Covid-19 improved but the recent rise in numbers was the deciding factor in cancelling the event for a second year.

The committee felt this was the responsible decision to make as the safety of participants and spectators could not be guaranteed.

The event has always been known to be a top class tournament that ran smoothly and on time for the duration, providing five days of sporting entertainment in a safe and friendly environment. It was felt that if there was any risk to the safety of patrons, of which there were well over 13,000 over the five days in 2019, that the club should not take this risk.

The organising committee emphasis that that “The Blitz” will be back. The club and committee members are devastated to have had to make this decision but are one hundred per cent committed to making sure that the event will be back in 2022.

St Mary’s club chairman Eamon Egan said that the decision was a heart-breaking one to make.

“We did not make the decision to cancel this year’s Blitz easily,” he said. “We realise that it will be a huge loss to families locally and to everyone in the broader basketball community but we feel that we have no option and that once again, it is the responsible decision to make.”

The chairman added that while there will not be a Blitz this year, the hugely popular event will continue in the future. “It is part of Christmas here in Castleisland and beyond and something that we all look forward to,” he said.