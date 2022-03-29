St Mary’s Castleisland girls win All-Ireland Club Championship basketball title

The Mary's Castleisland under-14 girls team that won the AICC B competition at the weekend in Gormanston Park in Meath. Pictured in Castleisland on Monday to mark their achievemenent were Ruby and Sophie Horgan, Caitlín Griffin, Julie O'Connor, Ruby O'Connell, Laura McShane, Jasmin Tobin Moran, Erinn O'Sullivan, Jessie O'Keeffe, Leah Burke, Katie Griffin, Leah Griffin and Barbara Dolata, with coach Reidín O'Loughlin and assistant coach Eamon Egan.

The strength of basketball in the Kerry Airport KABB Leagues was proved by the performances of St Mary’s Castleisland and St Paul’s Killarney on the national stage at the weekend. Both teams were competing in the Under-14 Girls All-Ireland Club Championships (AICC) in Gormanston Park in Meath.

St Mary’s were in Division B and defeated Fr Mathews 37-21 and Mulroy Hoops 39-23 before going down by just one basket, 32-30, to Portlaoise Panthers. On Sunday they played Queens in the All-Ireland B semi-final where the Castleisland girls put in another great performance to win 26-24 to qualify for the final and get the chance to get revenge on the Panthers.

In another cracking encounter between the sides, again with just one basket in it at the end, St Mary’s brought home the gold medal on a 29-27 score line to become All-Ireland champions.

St Paul’s, Killarney competed in Division A. On Saturday they won their three games defeating Tolka 45-32, Kilkenny Stars 32-19 and Cobh 40-31. That put them into Sunday’s All Ireland ‘A’ semi-final where they met Limerick Celtics who took the win 32-27. The ended their tournament with a 50-35 point win over Tolka to take third place.

This weekend St Brendan’s and St Mary’s are in the Boys under-14 All-Ireland Club Championships at the same venue.

U-16 Boys

In the U-16 Boys St Mary’s defeated Tralee Imperials in Castleisland 56-46. It was the Tralee side that made the best start and were 15-10 ahead at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was a mirror image of the first leaving Imperials 30-20 points ahead at the half.

A big three from St Mary’s Ben O’Donoghue was a the catalyst for their offence to find their range and as the game entered the final 10 minutes the home side had gone one-point in front 39-38.

St Mary’s opened a gap but Imperials closed it again. However they were in foul trouble for the last few minutes of the game and with Mint O’Connor and Eoghan Shire unerring from the free throw line the home side pulled ahead to take a hard earned victory.

For St Mary’s Larry Nolan hit 16 with Chris Davis and Mint O’Connor both ending on 10 points each. Jamie Burke led the Imperials scoring followed by Ryan Ybanez and Sean Og Brosnan who both shot 11 points.

U-14 Boys Division 1

St Brendan’s were 50-40 point winners over St Mary’s in their U-14 Boys Division 1 clash. Kyle Buckley was on target early on with the first two scores for the home side with Paddy Lucid replying for St Brendan’s.

St Mary’s took a narrow first quarter lead 8-7 but were outscored 14-8 in the second quarter and the Tralee side had a 5 point half time lead 21-16.

However after a strong third quarter by St Mary’s the sides were tied at 36 points each. In the final quarter St Brendan’s defence got on top while on offence they added 14 points to wrap up the win.

Ryan Sheehy had a good night for St Brendan’s ending with 20 followed by Sean Cantwell on 13 and Paddy Lucid on 10 while for St Mary’s Michael Griffin ended with 15, Cormac Walsh 11 and Kyle Buckley 4.

Girls U-14 Division 3

In the Girls U-14 Division 3 St Anne’s hosted St Paul’s with the home side on fire in the first quarter at both ends of the court. The St Paul’s girls fought hard in the second quarter and closed the gap to 16 at the half 24-9.

St Anne’s had a strong spread of scorers and were winning rebounds under both boards thereby denying St Paul’s the chance to score. In the end St Anne’s took the win 54-23.

For St Anne’s Grainne Costello hit 16 with Sarah O’Loughlin, Lucy Kelly, Caoimhe O’Brien, Ava Murphy and Amy Fitzgerald all ending on 6 points each. Ciara Foley led the St Paul’s scoring on 8 followed by Caoimhe O’Callaghan and Alison Pigott on 4 each.

Cougars win Killarney derby

Killarney Cougars defeated neighbours St Paul’s in the Division 3 clash 22-16. The opening quarters were tight with the Cougars leading by 6 at the end of the first half. St Paul’s battled hard by their hosts held on for the win in The Sem Gym.

Darragh Roche, Adam Galvin and Freddie Prenderville led the Cougars with Patrick McSweeney, Fionn McCarthy and Daniel Fennelly the best for St Pauls.

James Hobbert Memorial Tournament

In the final of the James Hobbert U-17 Memorial Tournament, hosted by St Brendan’s BC, Limerick Celtics defeated Limerick Lions in the final. Celtics had beaten Titans in their semi-final with Lions overcoming St Mary’s.