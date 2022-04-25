St Marys boys emerge from Lions’ den with All-Ireland Club basketball title

The St. Mary's boys U16 team who won the All-Ireland Club B Championship at the weekend. Back L-r: Maurice Casey, coach, Evan Brennan, Ben O'Donoghue, Cillian O'Sullivan, David Healy, Mint O'Connor and Jack Curran assistant coach. Front L-r: Kian Downey, Ruairí Brosnan, Eoghan Shire, Larry Nolan, and mascot Tadgh Nolan.

ALL-IRELAND CLUB BASKETBALL U-16 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

St. Mary's 50

Limerick Lions 49

St. Mary's U-16 boys were crowned All Ireland Club champions at the weekend after overcoming Limerick Lions in a pulsating final, with the Castleisland side coming out on the right side of a 50-49 result.

St Marys contested the ‘B’ division in the AICC's in Gormanston, and in the group stage they were victorious over Fr. Mathews, Galway Titans and Templeogue.

The team went on to meet Waterford Vikings in the semi-final and had comfortable 24-point win in this game, to set up a final against Limerick Lions.

The final was a close game which could have gone either way. St. Mary's led 11 points to four at the end of the first quarter and went on to increase their lead to eight points by half time. Limerick Lions put up a much better battle in the third quarter and just three points separated the sides as they entered the final period of play.

Lions took the lead in the final quarter and with just one minute to go it looked like it was all over for the Castleisland side as Limerick Lions led by five points.

However, Eoghan Shire sunk a three-pointer for St. Mary's and went on to assist Evan Brennan in laying up a basket to level with just 24 seconds to go. Lions made a free throw as the clock ran down to take a one point lead again.

St. Mary's had an opportunity from the line but did not make the shots. However, Larry Nolan won the rebound for the Castleisland side and went straight up, sinking the shot to take the win by a single point.