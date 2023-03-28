St Brendan’s Ryan Sheehy helps shoot down Gneeveguilla in Under-15 Cup final

U-15 BOYS CUP FINAL

St Brendans 64

Gneeveguilla 55

This was a gripping contest between St Brendans and Gneeveguilla for the U-15 Boys Cup and it swung St Brendans way in the third quarter thanks to their shooting star Ryan Sheehy. St Brendans started well and led 16-10 at the end of the opening quarter thanks to eight points from Ryan Sheehy and three from Gearoid White while Oisin Hurley and Tadhg Jack O’Leary were on song for Gneeveguilla.

The second quarter saw Gneeveguilla battle back and they won this quarter of top quality basketball 20-15 to cut St Brendans lead to the minimum at half time 31-30. Gneeveguilla had a good spread of scorers in this half Ezekial Mobolaj (5), Tadgh Jack O’Leary, Rory McCarthy and Oisin O’Leary with four each and Oisin Hurley adding another three it promised to be a tight contest. Paddy Lucid had drained five points for St Brendans while Sheehy added four more to his tally in that second quarter.

Momentum swung St Brendans way in the third quarter which they won 19-6 with Ryan Sheehy dropping in two big three pointers followed by two more in the paint while Gearóid White was not going to be outdone as he also sank five baskets to ensure that St Brendans with a 50-36 lead were not going to be caught. Andrew Moynihan and Oisin Hurley tried their best but St Brendans though outscored 19-14 in the final quarter were never in danger of losing this Cup final.

Top scorers

St Brendans: Ryan Sheehy 25 and Gearóid White 14

Gneeveguilla: Oisin Hurley 16, Ezekial Mobolaj 12, Oisin O’Leary 12

U-14 BOYS DIVISION 2 PLATE FINAL

TK Bobcats 56

Tralee Magic 29

Liam Ronan was in unstoppable form for TK Bobcats as they proved far too strong for a Tralee Magic side in this Boys U-14 Div 2 Plate Final. Bobcats dominated proceedings from the very outset with Jack Collins scoring two baskets; Ryan Burke sank 5 points including a three on the buzzer while Liam Ronan drained three in a row as Bobcats led 17-9 at the end of the opening quarter. Dylan Walsh was on song for Magic with five points while Luke Gannon and Darragh Field contributed 2 apiece.

The second quarter was even enough with Bobcats just edging it 9-6 with baskets from Eric Quirke, Gearoid Joy, Darragh McMahon and Jack Collins maintaining their advantage despite Tralee Magic getting baskets from Jack Noonan, Jude Lucey and Nathan Hill O’Shea. It was a game still up for grabs at half time despite TK Bobcats leading 26-15.

Liam Ronan took over in the third quarter and shot the lights out with seven baskets in a row (14 points) and that settled matters. It was outrageous shooting by Ronan as Jude Lacey tried to keep Magic in touch with five points but it was a lost cause.

Bobcats really dominated the final quarter despite Liam Ronan sitting out most of it with Jack Collins taking over as he added 8 points and Bobcats ran out comfortable winners on the day.

Top scorers

Bobcats: Liam Ronan 20, Jack Collins 14, Ryan Burke 9

Tralee Magic: Dylan Walsh 11 and Jude Lacey 7

U-14 BOYS DIVISION 3 PLATE FINAL

Gneeveguilla 49

Ballybunion Wildcats 19

Gneeveguilla had too much scoring power for a Ballybunion Wildcats side in this U-14 Division 3 Plate but they improved in the final two quarters but by that stage Gneeveguilla were too far in front. The East Kerry side laid the foundations for the win in the opening quarter when they outscored Wildcats 12-5 with Aran Barry sinking three baskets. Adrian O’Leary sank two more while Jayden McSweeney also got into the scoring act.

Wildcats missed too many shots and could only manage three points from Sean Barron and a basket from Evan Murphy.

Again Gneeveguilla dominated the second quarter with Aidan O’Leary draining two baskets while Jayden McSweeney and Con Dealy added one each. Ballybunion Wildcats were trying hard and added a basket each from Sean Barron and Jack Buckley but Gneeveguilla now led 20-9 at half time.

Whatever chance Wildcats had of making a game of it disappeared in the third quarter when Gneeveguilla cut loose outscored the Ballybunion boys 15-2. Gneeveguilla had four different scorers in this quarter with Denis Cronin (3), Con Dealy (6), Tadhg Lawlor (4) and Adrian O’Leary added another two as Gneeveguilla led 35-11 at the end of the third with Michael Carmody getting Wildcats only basket.

The final quarter was a more even contest but Gneeveguilla had the hard work done and were worthy winners over a gallant Wildcats side who will improve as they move up the age grades.

Top scorers

Gneeveguilla: Con Dealy 12, Aidan O’Leary 10

Ballybunion Wildcats: Jack Buckley 7, Evan Murphy 5