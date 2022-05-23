St Brendan's College win National Secondary Schools pitch and putt title

The St Brendan's College Killarney A Pitch and Putt team of Cillian Courtney, Robbie Harnett and Fintan Martin receiving the Munster and National Secondary Schools Cups from Pitch & Putt Ireland President Mark Keohane following their victory in the national event at Hillview Pitch & Putt Club in Clonmel last Friday. They had won the Munster event at Majestic in Mallow two weeks earlier.

The St Brendan’s College Killarney A Pitch & Putt team have added the National Secondary Schools title to the provincial one they claimed recently following their victory at the National Finals in Hillview in Clonmel last Friday. The team of Cillian Courtney, Robbie Harnett and Fintan Martin triumphed in a mix of warm heat and heavy rain showers, with a hole-in-one from Martin at the 13th hole embellishing the win.

This national win comes two weeks after they had won the Munster event in Mallow, with their five under par total giving them a one shot victory over Colaiste an Chroabhin of Fermoy.

St Brendan’s won thanks in no small part to a hole-in-one from Martin at the 13th hole as his team-mates of Cillian Courtney and Robbie Harnett brought in solid scores of two under par each in their five under par total. Older brothers of Cillian and Fintan had featured in the school’s previous second place finishes back in 2015 and 2018 but this was the year St Brendan’s broke through and won it outright.

The St Brendans B team of Ryan McCarthy, Ryan Neeson and Cathal Kelly finished 10th overall last Friday with the St Michaels College Listowel team of Kieran Feeley, Jack Enright and Ben Condon finishing 12th.

Elsewhere Deerpark’s Damien Fleming had a good week in his adopted course of Rocklodge during their recent Open Week as he won the Overall Gross as part of their Open Singles event while also winning the last 18 prize during yesterday’s Scratch Cup event. Jason O’Regan from Tralee also won the Senior Gross prize during the Open Singles.

Meanwhile, this weekend sees the Munster Strokeplay Championships take place in Bruff with plenty of Kerry interest in all three men’s grades. Saturday sees the Intermediates in action with Listowel duo Tom O’Connor and Bobby McCarron, Deerpark’s James Fleming and Noel Moynihan, and Tralee’s Paul O’Shea the Kerry representatives.

On Sunday in the Senior Men’s grade Damien Fleming defends the title he won in Listowel the last time it was played three years ago. He is joined by club-mate John McGrath, six players from Tralee in Alan Hobbart, Darren Goodall, Jason O’Regan, Tony Blake, Jason Cregan and Eamon Sheehy, as well as Listowel’s Chris Gibney and Castleisland’s Gavin Carroll in representing the county.

The Junior grade sees Tralee duo Mark O’Regan and Pa Byrne along with Listowel’s Fergus Keane taking part.