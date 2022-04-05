St Brendan’s and St Mary’s boys finish third and fifth respectively at U-14 AICC

Last weekend it was the under-14 girls of St Mary’s and St Paul’s who did the county proud at the All-Ireland Club Championships. This weekend in Gormanston it’s the under-14 boys turn teams from St Brendan’s and St Mary’s who are flying the Kerry flag.

St Brendan’s Tralee were in the A Division where they went down to Dublin Lions 49-41 in their first game. They bounced back to defeat Moycullen 56-23 and made it two wins from three with a 47-33 point win over Neptune.

On Sunday in the semi-final St Brendan’s went down 44-51 to Oblates but again the put that quickly behind them and won the third / fourth place play-off 65-38 over Limerick Celtics to end a very good weekend for the Tralee club.

In the B Division St Mary’s Castleisland’s first game was against Donegal Town. St Mary’s took the win 48-30 but were then very unlucky to go down to UU Tigers 29-28. They also narrowly lost to Dundalk Ravens 34-30 in their final group game.

In the play-offs St Mary’s made a winning start defeating Kilkenny Stars 35-29, and they secured fifth place in Ireland with a 46-34 point win over Limerick Lions.

St Pauls women win U-18 Division 1 title

The under-18 Girls Division 1 clash of St Paul’s and Glenbeigh Falcons in Kilcummin was a winner takes all encounter, and in the end it was the Killarney girls that took the title by just three points 41-38.

St Paul’s made the better of the first of the two quarters and were 24-15 points up at half time. The Falcons were not going to give up their battle for the title easily and they fought back to level the game with four minutes on the clock. But in the end St Paul’s managed to get the vital scores to take the win.

For St Paul’s Leah McMahon top scored with 12 followed by Eabha Rudden on 11 with Ellen Kennedy and Katie McCarthy both ending on 8 points.

The Falcons scoring was led by Roisin Smith and Orlaith Burke who both ended on 9 points followed by Kacey O’Connor on 8 and Jess Gill on 5.

St Mary’s defeated St Anne’s in the u12 Division 1 boys and they got that platform in the first half where they led 19-6 at the short break. St Anne’s fought hard but St Mary’s defence kept them at bay giving their offence the opportunities to make the winning baskets.

For St Mary’s Ronan O’Connor had 12 and Harry O’Donoghue 11 while for St Anne’s Diarmuid Casey hit 5 with Ryan Quilter and Ogie Griffin both ending on 4.

St Paul’s U-14 Boys Division 3A ended their season with a 7 and 1 record after defeating Rathmore Ravens 62-45. Mikey Moroney certainly ended the season on a high as he hit 27 points and was followed on the score sheet by Cillian O’Leary with 10 and Brian Horgan on 8.

St Paul’s U-18 Boys Division 3 side lost out to St Brendan’s by the narrowest of margins 59-58. St Brendan’s led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter and after a tight second period the gap had narrowed by one standing at 27-24 to the Tralee boys.

St Paul’s put in a very good third quarter and had overturned the narrow deficit to lead 44-41. But it was St Brendan’s that got the vital score to take the one point win.

For St Paul’s Chris Healy hit 18 followed closely by Gavin Cronin on 17 and Luke Ryan on 8.

McMahon named on the Irish U-16 squad

Ireland U-16 women’s team coach Andy Gill has named his 16-strong squad for the Home National. St Paul’s Leah McMahon is part of the squad that will take on Scotland, England and Wales in Dundee from May 6 to 8.