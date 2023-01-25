St Anne’s qualify for Kerry Basketball U-14 Division 1 Cup final

Ballymacelligott Bobcats and Killarney Cougars basketball teams that played during the half-time at the Men's National League Division One game in the Presentation Gym, Killarney on Saturday. The Cougars confirmed sponsorship by Eddie Rockets Killarney and the arrival of new juvenile kits for the growing section of juvenile boys and girls teams within the club. Photo by Tatyana McGough

U-14 Boys Division 1 Cup semi-final

St Annes 42 Cougars 29

St Anne's got off to better start and took an early first quarter lead 15-5, thanks to 10 points from Padraig O'Sullivan. St Anne's continued their dominance in the second quarter with a further 10 points from the inspirational O’Sullivan and six points from Jake Coffey to lead at half time 35-11.

In the second half TK Cougars to their credit threatened to spoil St Anne’s party as they fought back with four points each from Jack Culloty, Liam Quirke and Cian Stack. St Annes still held a sizable lead at the end of the third 38-23. But defences were on top in the final quarter Jake Coffey adding four points for the home side while Cougars could only manage a basket each from Liam Quirke, Cian Stack and Mark Looney.

U-18 Boys Division 2



St. Annes 54 KCYMS 59



The home side got off to the better start in Farranfore on Friday night and took an early first quarter 9-6 lead with four points from Colm Riordan and three and two points respectively from Owen O’Connor and Sean Galvin. St. Annes continued their dominance in the second quarter with a further 7 points from their side’s top scorer Owen O’Connor and five points from Josh Vermiglio to lead at the half time break on 27-14.

The second half definitely proved the old adage of it being a game of two halves, with the Killorglin boys totally dominating this quarter thanks mainly to an outstanding 17 points from the game’s top scorer Eanna Murphy, to reduce the overall margin to a single point going into the final quarter, with a score line of 37-36.

While the St Annes boys were to regroup in the last quarter, and despite 7 points from Daithi O’Shea and 4points from Colm Riordan, KCYMS proved too strong in the final stretch. A final quarter tally of 9 points from the visitors Darragh Foley and 6points from Conor Buckley saw them win this quarter by 6points, and take this exciting and well contested encounter by 5 points on a score line of 54-59.

U-12 Boys Division 3

Killarney Cougars 22 KCYMS 17

An exciting game at the Pres Gym saw the Cougars holding on to secure the points. The Cougars made home advantage count to lead 8-6 thanks great scores by Sean Doyle and Noah Keogh with Seamus O’Sullivan replying for Killorglin. The second quarter saw six points from the impressive David Kennelly giving Cougars the lead at half time 14-8.

A low scoring second half saw the visitors tie the game in the third quarter but a couple of great baskets by David Kennelly secure a hard earned wins.

Best for Cougars were David Kennelly who scored 12 points, Sean Doyle and Aaron O'Sullivan. KCYMS had strong performances from Eanna Naughton and Seamus O’Sullivan.

U-16 Boys Division 3

St Colman’s 29 Killarney Cougars 44

A competitive game in Milltown saw the Cougars impress to secure a deserved win. A low scoring first quarter saw Cougars leading 9-6 with Dylan Bowler and Evan Cox on target.

The second quarter saw Cougars dominate the scoring to lead 25-14 at half-time with Bowler and Cox getting the scores for the visitors, Dara Spillane and Kyle Benson replying for St Colman's. The Cougars defence was well on top through the second half increasing the lead to 35-18. A strong final quarter by St Colman's was not enough as the Cougars secured a deserved win.

Cougars had impressive performances from David Butler, Mark Kennelly, Dylan Bowler 12 points and Evan Cox 20 points. The home side had good performances on this occasion from Kyle Benson, Dean Silvester and Dara Spillane.

U-12 Boys Division 1

Killarney Cougars 25 St Paul's 18

The Cougars came from behind at The Sem Gym to secure a good win in the Killarney derby. The sides were level at the end of a tense opening quarter, but St Paul's had a strong second quarter to lead by 7 points at half time with Kieran Mooney 6pts and Jason Ryan 9pts impressing to give the Saints a deserved lead.

But the Cougars dominated the third quarter to push ahead by 5 points entering the closing period and once ahead they proved to be resilient to secure the win. Dara O’Sullivan 10 points and James Rooney 10 points both enjoyed good performances to give Cougars the edge throughout the second half of an entertaining and sporting game.

U-16 Boys Division 2



St Anne's 34 TK Bobcats 58

TK Bobcats were always the favourites to win this and St Anne’s were too far behind to make an impression despite winning the second and third quarters. This was because TK Bobcats were on a first quarter scoring blitz that yielded 32 points. Jack Joy was unstoppable for Bobcats with 15 points while Eoin Moriarty and Kristian McKiveja both hit 11 each.

However, St Anne’s performed with great determination and team work on the day, with Eoin Walsh draining a staggering game high 17 points.

U-14 Boys Division 1

St. Joseph’s Duagh 57 Glenbeigh Falcons 49

Falcons travelled to Duagh Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday evening to take on St. Joseph’s who were 0 from 2 in the league. St. Joseph’s led the way in the first quarter thanks to some lovely baskets from David Watson and Liam Galvin which helped give the home side a lead of 17-11.

The second quarter was a tighter period of play where Falcon’s Aidan Sheahan and Eoin Gill kept the pressure on the home side. The score at half time was 27-18 with everything left to play for in the second half.

The second half did not disappoint as both sides left everything on the court and battled for every ball. Glenbeigh outscored St. Joseph’s in the third quarter thanks to a brilliant display from Paddy O’Sullivan. The home side was able to count on Gearoid Phelan who put away three great baskets in the quarter. The score at the end of the third was 42-38.

Duagh Sports Complex was full of excitement up to the final buzzer as St Joseph’s came out on top thanks to a brilliant Q4 display from David Watson helped by Mark Lane and Gearoid Buckley. Luke Bambury, Fionn Doorley and Liam Troude also displayed excellent defence throughout the game.

U-15 Boys League

St Mary’s 51 Gneeveguilla 53

This was a cracking contest in Castleisland with never more than six points between the sides and only a basket between the sides at the end.

Tadgh Jack O’Leary and Kyle Buckley swapped scores to leave Gneeveguilla ahead 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter started at a frantic pace seeing Kyle continuing his scoring spree Oisin Hurley matching his 10 points in this quarter, but the home side led by 2 at halftime with scores from Andrew Moynihan Gneeveguilla and Michael griffin Castleisland.

The third quarter proved crucial with Gneeveguilla winning it 14-10 and they held this lead till the end. Ezekiel Moyolagi and Oisin O’Leary were critical for the away side with Kyle Buckley and Michael Griffin continuing to excel for the home side. Joe O’Connor Gneeveguilla aggressive defence was decisive in the final few minutes as the game was in balance right to the final buzzer.

U-12 Girls Division 1

Kenmare Kestrels 35 Rathmore Ravens 25

This game was close enough until half time with Kestrels just leading by a basket 17-15. But the Kenmare girls proved too strong in the third quarter moving 32-21 clear and they maintained their ten point advantage to the buzzer.

Eimear Rahilly top scored for the Ravens and Roisin O’Sullivan, Caoimhe Corkery and Eabha Murphy tried very hard for the losers.

Men’s Division 2 Cup semi-final

Tralee Titans 73 St. Anne’s 30

The game started at a lightening pace as Derek Horgan scored the first 9 points for Titans, and Max Kennedy scoring the first six for St. Anne’s. Late quarter baskets form James Friel, who would finish the game with 25 points, gave the Titans a four-point lead with the score 19-15.

Titans incredible team defence, led by Donal Moynihan and Pat Kearney, would be key for the rest of the game for Titans as St. Anne’s would only score 15 points in the remaining three quarters, including one-point in the second quarter. With the half time score 33-16, Titans would step it up a gear with second half and with 7 different players scoring 6 or more points, they qualify for the Cup final next month.