SPSL Rathmore’s shot at All-Ireland title falls short as they lose by one basket

The SPSL Rathmore team before their Basketball Ireland U-16 A Boys Schools League Final against Calasanctius College, Galway at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Scoil Pobal Sliabh Luachra Rathmore came agonisingly close to being All-Ireland champions on Thursday afternoon but missed out on a national title by one basket in the All-Ireland Schools U-16 ‘A Boys League Final at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.

The Rathmore school lost out to Calasanctius College from Oranmore in Galway by 50 points to 48 in one of the closest fought finals of a busy schedule all week.

There was little between the sides in the opening two quarters, just a point separated them half-time, with the Galway side 29-28 in front.

Calasanctius College opened up a nine-point advantage with 2 minutes 35 seconds to go in the third quarter following Alvin Olagemi’s lay-up. An outrageous three-point jump shot by John Hughes on the buzzer at the end of the third pulled SPSL Rathmore back into it, as they trailed 41-37 going into the fourth quarter.

With 2.08 to go the game was level at 47-47, following Conor Moynihan’s lay-up. The winning points came with 6.3 seconds to go with Tiernan Keane’s lay-up. He also drew a foul and added the extras to go 50-47 up. ]

SPSL Rathmore picked up two free throws, converting one. With 3.9 seconds to go they had one last roll of the dice, John Hughes went for a three-point jump shot from the corner, which didn’t land and Calasanctius College clung on to win.

Calasanctius College's Alvin Olagemi was awarded the MVP, after his 15 point performance.

Meanwhile, there was some reason for Kerry to celebrate on the third day of the Schools League finals as Cordal native Tommy O’Mahony coached Mercy Waterford to success in the U-19 A Girls final, as they beating Loreto Kilkenny 72-54.

Mercy Waterford are coached by O’Mahony, who also coaches WIT Waterford Wildcats in the MissQuote.ie Super League, and it was Wildcats players Sarah Hickey who demonstrated her talents with a 30-point haul on her way to picking up the deserved MVP award.