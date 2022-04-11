Sprint double gold and new UL records for Sarah Leahy at Irish Universities Track and Field Championships

Killarney sprinter Sarah Leahy set two new University of Limerick records in the 100m and 200m events on her way to winning gold medals in both at the Irish Universities Athletics Association Track and Field Championships in IT Carlow.

Sarah Leahy, the sprinter from Killarney Valley AC, showed her class again at the weekend when she won double gold at the Irish Universities Athletics Association Track and Field Championships hosted by IT Carlow.

Representing the University of Limerick, Leahy’s was just one of a number of great performances put in by Kerry athletes on a day that started with heavy rain, sleet and snow accompanied by thunder and lightning, before the sun finally showed later in the evening. This unseasonable weather did nothing to hinder the running of the competition, or the athletes.

Leahy was in tip-top form competing in the 100m and 200m. She won her semi-finals with ease on Friday and went on to take gold in both events on the Saturday. Running 11.67 in the 100m and 24.18 in 200m, she also succeeded in setting new UL records in both events. Leahy also helped her university’s 4 x100m relay to third place and another new UL record. The Killarney woman is on a great trajectory and her outdoor season is only just starting.

Niamh O’Mahony, An Riocht and UCC, was also a double medallist. On Friday she battled the elements and brought home a bronze in the 5k in 17:48:06. On Saturday she toed the line in the 3k where she left the group behind her and she crossed the line 10 seconds ahead of second place in a winning time of 10:01:33.

Oisin Spillane, representing Tralee Harriers and UL, returned to his roots and took on the barriers in the 3k Steeplechase. Just behind the leading pack for the majority of the race, he bided his time and took advantage of a slowing pace to pull away on the back straight and take the win in a time of 9:16:71.

Club mate Cillian Griffin, competing for host college Carlow IT, took on the 100m and long jump. Having won his 100m heat comfortably on Friday he was straight into the long jump. The lead changed hands several times throughout the event and going into the last round there was a matter of centimetres between the top three. Griffin finished in bronze medal position with a jump of 6.76m – a Carlow IT record. Unfortunately a hamstring strain caused him to pull back in the 100m semi-final and he missed a spot in the final.

Other Kerry athletes in attendance were Tralee Harriers’ Leanne Cronin in the discus for DCU, and Basit Oyebanji in the 100m for UCC. Killarney Valley’s Darragh O’Leary competed in the 3k steeplechase for UL and former St Brendan’s athlete and UL student, Aaron Malik, took part in the combined events.

Meanwhile, several An Riocht athletes competed at the Athletics Ireland National 10k Championships, which is part of the Great Ireland Run 2022, on Saturday in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Niamh O’Sullivan took the title in the O-60s in a time of 39:29. Catherine O’Sullivan (O-35) was fifth in her age group in 40:57 and Majella Diskin (O-65) was second in her category in 47.07. The An Riocht women took silver in the O-35 team group and were seventh overall as an open team. Pat Dunworth (O-55) was ninth in his age group in 37:52. Gneeveguilla AC’s Caroline Murphy (O-55) finished the distance in 41:51.