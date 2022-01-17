Sporting Charity gives Jerry Griffin from Abbeyfeale his 500th career victory

JERRY Griffin is an Abbeyfeale greyhound trainer who carries quite a lot of respect and, as well as scoring on the double at last Friday’s meeting at Tralee, his second winner, Sporting Charity, which he owns himself, gave him a milestone 500th career victory.

Every greyhound man knows how hard it is to win any race, no matter what the grade, and, by hitting the 500 mark, Griffin has joined a pretty exclusive club. Heartiest congratulations to him.

Sporting Charity, a March ’20 bitch by Ballymac Best out of Sporting Riviera, was always going to complete the double for him in the tenth race (A3 525) after flying to the front from trap 5. A 5/2 shot in the betting, she hit the finishing line four lengths ahead of the locally-owned Mileheight Dave in 28.85 (28.95 on going rated .10 slow).

Only one other winner bettered that time and that was none other than Jerry Griffin’s other winner, Outback Annie, which is owned by Mike Corry, of Ennis. This lady was a 3/1 shot in the betting for the eighth race (A2 525) and, just like Sporting Charity, she got herself into an early winning position (from trap 4). Nothing was able to seriously threaten her as the race progressed and she finished three lengths ahead of the Castleisland-owned Black Eyed Alice in 28.78.

Very impressively, Outback Annie was winning her third race on the trot and her fourth from just seven starts, earning €1,330 for her Ennis owner.

There was a bigger crowd than usual at the meeting and the ninth race, an A4 525, saw Tomjohnjames impressively make it two wins from two starts for a Ballyduff syndicate. He might have been very much an outsider at 4/1, but he overtook the front-running Send It Joan in decisive fashion and beat her by four lengths in 29.03.

A competitive sprint, for S1/ S2 class, saw another 4/1 outsider, Garrison Winton, excel in winning by four and a half lengths from 6/4 favourite, Millridge Kobe, in 17.83. Knowing how good a hurler owner/ trainer Richard Gentleman was, and knowing what his club has achieved of late, there must to be something special in the air out Kilmoyley way!

Other winners: Clonkil Swift, 18.05; Shelly I Said, 30.48; Cork Miami, 29.71; Feora Rocket, 18.02; Ardfert Harry, 29.31; Millridge Jock, 29.12.

SATURDAY NIGHT

There might have been an A1 race on the card, but it was a 525 race for A3 class that provided the fastest winner at the Oakview venue on Saturday night. That winner was Da Flying Ginger, which James O’Regan trains for a Castleisland syndicate headed up by Ed Horan.

Brackers Jersey set a strong early pace from trap 4, but Da Flying Ginger, which ran from trap 2, motored sweetly to take up the running around the third bend and he went on to score by three lengths from Brackers Jersey in an estimated 28.80 (28.90 on going rated .10 slow).

The A1 race was won in 28.93 by another syndicate dog, Urlee Bomber, which mastered Hawthorn Storm by two and a half lengths, while Seomra Johnjacob, which drifted from 4/5 to even-money, produced an exceptional 17.68 in winning an S5 325 race by six lengths.

Another very impressive sprint winner, in a race for S4 class, was Sleepy Martie, which broke at the rear of the field and still clocked 17.97. Definitely one for the notebook.

Other winners were Millridge Blake, 29.92; Looster Jamie, 18.42; Confident Vance, 29.52; Fireheight Etta, 29.15; Leaha Katie, 29.26; Scart Bullet, 29.05.

During racing, on the ground floor, there was a nice salute to trainer Chris Houlihan, complete with cake, to mark a birthday of significance.

SHELBOURNE PARK

The Shelbourne Park action on Saturday night was, as usual, relayed to the Oakview venue, and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Art and the James O’Regan-trained Russmur Pat scored first-round victories in the prestigious Gold Cup, while Dowling’s Ballymac Jet won a second-round heat of the Ballymac Cooper @ Stud A3 525 Sweepstake at Limerick and runs from trap 3 in the first semi-final this Saturday night.

At Clonmel on Sunday night, Brendan Maunsell kept his challenge alive in an unraced 525 sweepstake in a follow-up to the victory of Fire Height Etta at the Oakview venue 24 hours earlier.