Sporting Charity gives Jerry Griffin from Abbeyfeale his 500th career victory

The Clifford family from Ardfert enjoying a night out at the dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. From left are Rory, Aoife and Amy Jane with their parents Noel Clifford and Evelyn O'Carroll. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

JERRY Griffin is an Abbeyfeale greyhound trainer who carries quite a lot of respect and, as well as scoring on the double at last Friday’s meeting at Tralee, his second winner, Sporting Charity, which he owns himself, gave him a milestone 500th career victory.

Every greyhound man knows how hard it is to win any race, no matter what the grade, and, by hitting the 500 mark, Griffin has joined a pretty exclusive club. Heartiest congratulations to him.

