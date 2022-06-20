Kerry

Splish Splash wins Frank Wallace Memorial Tri-Distance Sweepstake in style for Culhane-O’Connor team

kerryman

John Barry

NORMALLY, a Saturday meeting which follows a big Friday meeting is relatively quiet, but that was certainly not the case at the Oakview venue at the weekend. Saturday happened to be a fund-raiser for Ardfert GAA and the crowd was simply massive, reflecting huge credit on those at the organisational end.

From start to finish, there was so much to enjoy, with youthful enthusiasm particularly to the fore, and further community nights like this would be a huge boon to the coffers of Tralee Track at all levels, as well as being a great money-spinner for those organising them.

