Splish Splash wins Frank Wallace Memorial Tri-Distance Sweepstake in style for Culhane-O’Connor team

NORMALLY, a Saturday meeting which follows a big Friday meeting is relatively quiet, but that was certainly not the case at the Oakview venue at the weekend. Saturday happened to be a fund-raiser for Ardfert GAA and the crowd was simply massive, reflecting huge credit on those at the organisational end.

From start to finish, there was so much to enjoy, with youthful enthusiasm particularly to the fore, and further community nights like this would be a huge boon to the coffers of Tralee Track at all levels, as well as being a great money-spinner for those organising them.

Ardfert GAA pulled in a tremendous amount of advertisers for the race programme and, apart from other sources of income, every race was sponsored, some of them having four sponsors. It took some level of organisation, energy and commitment to accomplish all of that and Ardfert GAA chairman, Martin Ferris, deserves a lot of praise as the man at the helm.

Racing-wise, the main event was the final of the Frank Wallace Memorial Tri-Distance Sweepstake, sponsored by the Wallace family to honour the memory of a really great Ardfert GAA man who was president of the Ardfert club at the time of his passing.

A handsome purse of €1,300 was at stake over 550yds (A4 class) and it was claimed by Ariyah Culhane, of Tarbert, whose winning bitch, Splish Splash, is trained by Patrick O’Connor. Send It Hanna might have led around the opening bend from trap 5, but Splish Splash, which was favourably housed in trap 1 and was a 2/1 shot with Patsy Browne, was in control by the third bend and she absolutely cruised home eight and a half lengths ahead of Greater Future in 29.89 (.10 fast), with a length and a half back to even-money favourite, Ballymac Diverse, which didn’t break very well from trap 2 and was never a serious factor in the final.

Just like Friday night, it was a 12-race programme and Dromabbey Flyer clocked a quite magnificent 28.45 in winning the tenth race, an A3 525, for Leona Lyons, of Abbeyfeale. This lady produced sizzling early pace from trap 6 to establish clear early control and she subsequently dominated to the extent that she had nine and a half lengths to spare at the line from Pulley Nibbs.

Another winner, Millridge Tip, was six years old the previous day and at that age it was quite something that she was able to win the seventh race in 29.29 for Donal G O’Mahony, of Millstreet.

Bookmaker Patsy Browne was there from Athea to frame the odds in every race, as he usually is on a Saturday night, and there should be no underestimating the value of that man to Tralee Track. Just imagine the place without him framing the odds on a Saturday night and the dullness of it all!

Other winners on Saturday night were Seomra Cyclone, 17.89; Renasup Cora, 28.79; Siveen Dubh, 29.31; Ramona Bolt, 18.02; Heiguer Tiger, 29.06; Hayeses Sky, 17.90; Mystery Bolt, 17.97; Rushbrook Rambo, 30.99 (570yds); Speed Increase, 28.83.