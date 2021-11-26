Sparks fly in U-12 girls game as KABB Leagues continue

The St Colman’s Sparks and Rathmore Ravens players were really up for this game and after a cracking first quarter St Colman’s led 14-10 led by Leah McCarthy and Aisling Quirke. The second quarter saw Eimile Clarke and Amy Ebzury lead the Sparks to a 25-20 half time lead.

Despite the Ravens best efforts the St Colman’s girls managed to stay in front and were 5 up going into the final quarter 33-28. They held on for a 39-34 win with a breakaway basket from Eimear O’Sullivan wrapping up the win. Leah McCarthy top scored with 19, Aisling Quirke 8 and Robyn O’Connor 4.

Imperials win all Tralee girls clashes

St Brendan’s battled hard and improved as the game went on but found Tralee Imperials just a little stronger on the night. Imperials built up their lead over the first three quarters with the final period drawn at 10 points each. 8 of the 10 Imperials girls got on the score sheet, led by Nessa Kirby, as they bounced back from an opening day loss to St Mary’s.

The same sides met in the U-14 Girls Division1 with the Imperials taking advantage of a weakened Brendan’s side and had the game wrapped up by half time. Priya O’Donovan led the Imperials scoring 12 with 16 followed by Ashlyn Falvey on 10 and Sophie Mitchell with 8.

The Division 2 clash of the same sides was a closer affair with Imperials taking an 11 point win in the end 32-21. Aoife O’Connell ended with 8 for Imperials followed by Penny Costello on 6 and Evelyn Moriarty and Naomi Osibodu with 4 each.

St Paul’s boys down the Falcons

St Paul’s welcomed Glenbeigh Falcons and took the win 30-11 in the Boys Division 2. There were just three points between the sides at the end of first quarter. Dara O’Connor was leading a tough Falcons defence but the St Paul’s boys were working hard in making the right shots with both sides impressing on how the passed the ball and ran the floor. For St Paul’s Darragh Keane hit 8 and James Ryan 6 while for Glenbeigh Falcons Dara O’Connor had 6 and Ben O’Shea 4.

Meanwhile, St Paul’s U-14 girls defeated Kenmare Kestrels led by Ciara O’Sullivan on 12, Laura Healy 8, Ava Weldon and Siofra Randles with 6 each.

Saints on high

St Mary’s took the U-14 Boys game defeating Tralee Imperials 52-25. The Saints led at the end of all four quarters. For Tralee Imperials Conor McGibney hit 12 with Ruairi Kennedy on 10.

New teams for St Bridget’s

With expanding numbers, and a new Academy for U-5s and U-7s every Thursday evening in the Currow CC, the club for the first time fielded a second senior ladies team. The T2 side put in a good effort in Division 2 before going down 36-28 to St Brendan’s. The senior men’s team in their first Division 3 outing lost out to Rathmore Ravens 66-43.

SCOREBOARD

U-12 Girls

Division 1 & 2

St Brendan’s 17-45 Tralee Imperials

Division 3A

St Colman’s Sparks 39-34 Rathmore Ravens

Division 3B

St Mary’s A 28-18 St Pauls

U-12 Boys

Div 1 & 2 Group A

St Pauls 31-11 Glenbeigh Falcons

Division 1 & 2 Group B

Rathmore Ravens 16-18 St Bridget’s

Division 3 Group A

Rathmore Ravens 30-6 St Bridget’s

Division 3 Group B

St Mary’s 24-18 St Paul’s C

U-14 Boys

Division 2

St Mary’s 52-25 Tralee Imperials

Division 3 Group B

St Colmans Lakers 28-15 St Brendans Green

U-14 Girls

Division 1 & 2 Group A

St Pauls 56-2 Kenmare Kestrels

Tralee Imperials 64-10 St Brendan’s

Division 3 Group A

Tralee Imperials 32-31 St Brendan’s White

St Paul’s 37-11 St Colmans Rockets

Division 3 Group B

St Brendan’s Green 15-32 Rathmore Ravens

St Paul’s A 13-15 St Colmans Sparks

U-16 Girls

Division 2

St Brendan’s 35-49 Gneeveguilla

St Colmans 47-31 TK Cougars

Division 3

St Brendan’s 22-39 KCYMS

U-18 Girls

Division 1 & 2 Group B

Glenbeigh Falcons 53-45 St Annes