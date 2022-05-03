Spa sweep the boards at INEC to win the club’s fourth All-Ireland Scór na nÓg set dancing title

The Spa group, representing Kerry and Munster, of Roisín Ní Shúilleabháin, Isibéal Ní Ualtéir, Grainne Ní Chonchúir, Aoife Ní Dhonnchú, Dara Ó Brosnacháin, Diarmuid Ó Donnabháin, Colm Ó Conchúir and Oisín Ó Súilleabháin with Cathaoirleach Choiste Náisiúnta Scór Tomás Ó Múirí, front, and Oifigeach Forbartha Gaeilge GAA Jamie Ó Tuama, behind, after they won the Set Dancing competition at the Scór na nÓg All-Ireland Finals at the INEC, in Killarney. Photo by Sportsfile

There was All Ireland glory for the set dancers from the Spa GAA club as the curtain came down on Scór na nÓg activities, with the club, representing the East Kerry Board, Kerry and Munster, winning a magnificent fourth All-Ireland title.

This was the first scór competition of the year as GAA clubs from across the country descended upon the fantastic INEC, Killarney venue on Sunday last where the 2022 Scór na nÓg All Ireland Finals took place, with some 25 counties battling it out in the various categories hoping to win All Ireland titles.

What can one say about the set dancers from the Spa club who were going for their fourth national Scór na nÓg title? They would be known by the dancing experts as one of the best and again they didn’t disappoint. Dancing two parts of the Lackyle Set in the final discipline of the evening they were simply unbeatable and were head and shoulders over their opponents on stage.

The members of the victorious Set Dance group are Darragh Brosnan, Diarmuid O’Donovan, Oisin O’Sullivan, Colm O’Connor, Isabel Waters, Grace O’Connor, Roisin O’Sullivan, Aoife O’Donoghue and Laura Fleming.

Kerry had two more acts representing the county, the first being the Quiz team from Tralee Parnells. Donnacha Buttimer, Oisin O’Sullivan, Dan Moloney and Brian Reidy had an noon start and when the first part was completed the Tralee boys were just pipped by a single point to contest the latter part of the competition. However it is the club’s first time out in this category and to reach an All-Ireland final was a great achievement.

Next up were the Glenflesk Ballad Group of Abby Cronin, Muireann Healy, Eilís Mullane, Aoise O'Donoghue and Molly O'Donoghue, and though they gave a magnificent performance, for the second time during the past two years the adjudicators failed to give them the nod at the final hurdle.

Now in its 53rd year – it started in 1969 – Scór continues to be a fantastic outlet for GAA members to gather and celebrate all that is good in our music, song, dance, novelty and storytelling traditions. It was wonderful to see so many happy faces in the 1,300 attendance on the day who enjoyed the many marvellous talented performers on stage.

All the winners were then presented with their All Ireland medals by Chathaoirleach Choiste Naisiunta Scor Tomas Muiri in the absence of Uachtaran CLG Larry McCarthy, who was otherwise engaged. .

Overall it was another great occasion to savour and certainly great credit is due to Scor Naisuinta for their organisation and hosting of this final.

All Ireland winners...

Figure Dancing – Newcastle, Tipperary

Solo Singing – Sarah Ni Chaonaill, Chainn na nGaeil, Meath

Storytelling/Recitation – Dylan Corry, Cooraclare, Clare

Ballad Group – Ghleann an Iolair, Derry

Novelty Act – St. James's, Cork

Instrumental Music – Naomh Eanna, Omagh, Tyrone

Set Dancing – Spa, Kerry.

Question Time – Naomh Columba, Donegal