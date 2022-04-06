Spa NS win School of the Year award at Cumann na mBunscol cross-country running finals

The Firies NS team that won the boys Fifth and Sixth Class race with Tomás Ó hAiniféin and Margaret Kissane

Tomás Ó hAiniféin and Margaret Kissane with the medallists in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Fifth and Sixth class girls race

The St. Oliver's Killarney runners who were second in the Fifth and Sixth class boys race with Tomás Ó hAiniféin and Margaret Kissane

Spa NS were the overall School of the Year winner for 2022 at the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Chiarraí Cross-country running finals, which were held under brilliant sunshine in Caherslee last week where close on 500 pupils from schools throughout the county competed in the four categories with individual and team medals to be won.

The pace and competitiveness in all races was frantic with some top class individual and team performances, and under the watchful eyes of the steering group and teachers from all schools, the event was staged efficiently and all present enjoyed the entertainment on offer.

The first group away was the 3rd and 4th class girls. With a kilometre of ground to be covered from the start to finish in a course well marked out by Colm Ó hAinifein, Roibeard Ó Cinnéide, Grace Crowley and Joe Wallace. The 123 competitors covered the dry meandering course at a hectic pace with each girl vying for the best possible finishing position.

The race was won by Ciara Moore, Scoil Mhuire Killorglin, following a blistering pace as she pulled away from Cara Ní Loingsigh, Scoil Eoin Baiste Lios Póil, with every stride as she approached the line. Aria Ní Choileáin, Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, finished a strong third as Megan Quigg, Glounaguillagh NS, Tia Falvey, Scoil Treasa Naofa Kilflynn, and Clodagh Buckley, Spa NS, completed the top six.

In the team event the top three were Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Spa NS and Scoil Eoin Baiste Lios Póil.

The 1km boys’ 3rd and 4th class race was equally competitive where starters Déirdre Courtney and Colm Ó hAiniféin relied on all their experience to ensure a fair start for all as they dealt with the energetic and enthuastic athletes. First home was Ruairí Ó Conchúir, Gaelscoil Aogáin, with Hugh Costello, St Brendan’s Blennerville, pipping Eamon McElligott, Spa NS, for second place.

Tommy Costello, St. Brendan’s NS Blennerville, Ryan Ó Conchúir, Gaelscoil Aogáin, and Jamie O Regan, Scoil Eoin Balloonagh, claimed the other top spots for medals. In the team event Gaelscoil Aogáin came first, Dromclough NS finished second, while in third place was Spa NS.

With the sun still shining brightly and the crowd in attendance enjoying the events and results as they unfolded the focus switched to the 2km races for the 5th and 6th class girls and boys. A huge percentage of this cohort of athletes had participated in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Cross-country running when last it was staged in 2019.

Many were now representing their respective schools in this event for the final time and they truly did give it their all with team prizes up for grabs and all four team members placing taken into account, everybody gave it their all and while some may have been struggling with the pace of the race they still completed the course and these are to be congratulated and acknowledged as much as the winners.

First up were the 5th and 6th class girls and the first home here was Tara O’Sullivan, Fossa NS, with a brilliant run to claim gold for her school. In second spot was Avril Ní Dhúghaill, Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn following a fantastic dual with Evie O Sullivan representing Spa NS. They were followed home by Lara O’Brien Leahy, Scoil Mhuire Killorglin, Naoise O’Connor, Fossa NS and Eliza O Donnell Coolard NS all of whom received individual medals.

In the team event Fossa NS took gold with Coolard winning the silver while the bronze medals went to Ardfert NS.

The senior boys was also very competitive but credit to the winner Issac Vickers, a student at Firies NS who blossomed in the final five hundred meters to claim gold. Jack Culloty, St Oliver’s Killarney had a fantastic battle with Billy Naughton, Spa NS with the Killarney man claiming the silver. They were followed home by Dan O’Connor, St Brendan’s Blennerville, Ryan Vickers, Firies NS and Gavin Denihan, Tarbert NS.

With the Vickers brothers both claiming individual placings this undoubtedly helped their school Firies NS to a well deserved gold. St Oliver’s Killarney claimed the silver while their Killarney neighbours Fossa NS took bronze.

With the races and the presentation of medals concluded Margaret Kissane and her team computing experts Dermot and Marie O’Connor zoomed in on the overall results to decide which school would be this year’s recipient of the School of the Year trophy. When all the sums were completed Spa NS were announced as overall winner for 2022.

Comhghairdeachas leo agus míle buíochas le na múinteoirí ar fad a chabhraigh linn linn an ocáid seo a reachtáil arís i mbliana.