Spa Dancer and Labana Sydney deliver wins for Batt and Darragh O’Shea at SIS meeting

IT is second nature for a lot of GAA people to be involved with greyhounds, whether it be track or field, and none other than Batt O’Shea, of the victorious 1975 All-Ireland football team, and his son, Darragh, were the headline makers at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue, for the very good reason that they won the last two races in quite outstanding fashion with litter sister and brother, Spa Dancer and Labana Sydney (Droopys Sydney – Ballycannon Babe).
Darragh struck first with Spa Dancer, which had been without a win from thirteen previous starts but which came good in really smart fashion on this occasion (A3 525) after the smartest of starts from trap 1. Supported from 9/2 to 4/1, Spa Dancer drove home two and a half lengths ahead of Kilgulbin Joe in 29.22 (.10 slow), with the latter running on really well from the back of the field.
Labana Sydney also carried the red sheet to victory for Batt himself against A2 opposition and, in fact, this fellow, at odds of 2/1, was the only favourite to win on the night, with four of the other nine favs actually finishing last.
It was quite impressive the way Labana Sydney drove the first bend to get himself into a winning position off it and, just like his litter sister, he enjoyed a winning margin of two and a half lengths (over Millridge Leya) in 29.03 (also .10 slow), with a short head back to Steeple Rd Theo.
It was a third win from a dozen starts for Labana Sydney and, underlying good consistency, he has been unplaced just three times.
The hottest race on the night was for A1 class and Outback Annie won this in an estimated 28.72 for Abbeyfeale trainer, Jerry Griffin, who is on a really good run at the moment. There wasn’t a whole lot separating Outback Annie, Denville Paudie and Urlee Bomber off the opening bend, but Outback Annie, which drifted from 9/2 to 11/2, was in control by the third bend and she hit the line two and a half lengths ahead of Denville Paudie, with a neck back to Itsall Luckpolly. It was her sixth win from just ten starts, representing a really good strike rate.
Just inside 29.00 seconds on estimated time in the seventh race (A3 525), on 28.96, was Donal G O’Mahony’s flying starter, Millride Heidi (5/2), while Denis Murphy’s Callaway Links (4/1) did really well to come back at Glamorous Vic and beat him by a head in 29.16 after being forced to check when challenging around the last bend in a race for A2 class.
The biggest outsider to oblige was Jeremiah Kerins’ 9/1 shot, Confident Delia, which won the first race in 29.50, while the other winners were Cinco De Mayo, 29.31; Steeple Rd Sky, 29.25; Clohur Alley, 29.31; Maisies Delight, 29.32.