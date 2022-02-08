Spa Dancer and Labana Sydney deliver wins for Batt and Darragh O’Shea at SIS meeting

IT is second nature for a lot of GAA people to be involved with greyhounds, whether it be track or field, and none other than Batt O’Shea, of the victorious 1975 All-Ireland football team, and his son, Darragh, were the headline makers at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue, for the very good reason that they won the last two races in quite outstanding fashion with litter sister and brother, Spa Dancer and Labana Sydney (Droopys Sydney – Ballycannon Babe).

Darragh struck first with Spa Dancer, which had been without a win from thirteen previous starts but which came good in really smart fashion on this occasion (A3 525) after the smartest of starts from trap 1. Supported from 9/2 to 4/1, Spa Dancer drove home two and a half lengths ahead of Kilgulbin Joe in 29.22 (.10 slow), with the latter running on really well from the back of the field.