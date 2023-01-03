Some consolation for Liam Dowling and Willie Joe Murphy runners at Shelbourne Park winter festival

THE big money prizes eluded Kerry greyhounds on the second night of the winter festival of racing at Shelbourne Park last Friday.

Six races offered one-off winners’ purses of €10,000 and Liam Dowling provided the runners-up in the first two of them, with Ballymac Run and Ballymac Johnjo earning consolation money of €1,500 each.

Another €1,500 as a runner-up was claimed by Willie Joe Murphy’s Irish Leger winner, Bobsleigh Dream, with Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn third behind her for €500.

Altogether, a quite remarkable €105,030 was handed out in 13 races on the night.

On the Thursday night, Denis Murphy picked up €1,750 for the victory of Callaway Masters in the concluding open 600, while Brendan Maunsell’s Fire Height Mane won a semi-final of the Shelbourne Marathon (1,025yds) by three and a half lengths in 60.49 (.40 slow).

**************

THE Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby starts at Tralee Track this Friday night, the timing of it very wisely arranged to accommodate class runners in last week’s winter festival of racing at Shelbourne Park.

The inaugural event in 2021 had a December conclusion and the winner was the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Good Cody, which won by two and a half lengths from Millridge Dolly in 28.25. The purse was €5,000.

Back then, because of Covid restrictions, the bar and food areas closed at 8pm. Thankfully, all that is behind us and patrons will be able to enjoy the upcoming Eric Browne Memorial Derby to the full.

**************

THERESA Holohan, secretary of the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association, features in a lovely profile in the Talking Dogs section of the Greyhound Racing Ireland website and nobody makes a better case for having a greyhound as a pet than her.

Theresa actually placed in my possession last week a quite remarkable book on famous bookmaker, the late Jim Clarke, who lived in Ballybunion. In that book, it is stated that Clarke, as part of a syndicate of 50, purchased Ballybeggan racecourse in 1946 for £4,000. Wow!