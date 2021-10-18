Kerry

Snap Streak claims Horgan Cup at Abbeydorney for Tarbert connections

It was a great success story on Sunday for Tarbert connections when Snap Streak won the feature Horgan All Age Cup at Abbeydorney. Anthony O'Connell is presenting the cup to nominator Mary Murphy while Abbeydorney CC chairman Brendan Maunsell is presenting a trophy to James Enright. Also included is trainer Patrick O'Connor with dog handler Stephen O'Carroll. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

James O'Connor

Snap Streak (Adios Alonso/ Snap And Chat) returned to winning ways in emphatic style on Sunday when landing the famed Horgan Cup at the Abbeydorney coursing meeting.

The Patrick O’Connor trained runner produced some scintillating runs throughout the event and will surely be a leading contender for majors later in the season.

Jointly owned by James Enright and Cillian Enright from Tarbert, the winner came through a stern test in the penultimate round when outstaying the fancied Mad Mans Game in a closely fought contest.

