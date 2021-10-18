Snap Streak claims Horgan Cup at Abbeydorney for Tarbert connections

Snap Streak (Adios Alonso/ Snap And Chat) returned to winning ways in emphatic style on Sunday when landing the famed Horgan Cup at the Abbeydorney coursing meeting.

The Patrick O’Connor trained runner produced some scintillating runs throughout the event and will surely be a leading contender for majors later in the season.

Jointly owned by James Enright and Cillian Enright from Tarbert, the winner came through a stern test in the penultimate round when outstaying the fancied Mad Mans Game in a closely fought contest.

The Patsy Joy owned Get Lost Now provided the opposition in the deciding course and the winner set his stall out early and quickly took control of the fixture with a terrific turn of early foot. The winner drew further clear from halfway and was full value for his length and a half success.

Barrack Luna (Blades Of Hope/ Barrack Millie) justified favouritism to easily bag the points in the All Age Bitch event. Jointly owned by Shane and Niall Curtain from Tournafulla, the pacey black progressed through the rounds with the minimum of fuss and produced the perfect performance in the final to easily account for Nearly Over Now.

The biggest cheer of the day was reserved for the Oaks Trial Stake winner Some Shenanigans (NewInn Wonder/ Big Sive). Trained in Ballyduff by Jim ‘Bob’ Allen, the May brindle upset the book in the opening round of the 24-runner event when accounting for long odds favourite Lone Wisdom by three lengths. Owned by the J-D-D Syndicate, the winner posted some impressive clocks throughout the competition and always held the edge in the final against Happygolucky.

Ballyduff handler Chris Houlihan continued his impressive winning streak to land the Derby ticket courtesy of Cashen Rhino (Drive On Smokey/ Wizard Blade). Whilst matched over the opening yards of the deciding course by Pourthewine, the April whelp’s class shone through from halfway to score by a deserved 2 lengths. The winner is jointly owned by Houlihan and Liam Foley.

The 2020/’21 Oaks Trial Stake went the way of Ballybeg Honey (NewInn Wonder/ Granard Storm). Owned by Jan Buckley, Buttervant, the winner upset the odds in the final course against the locally owned Mountain Robyn. Early pace proved decisive in the final; and it all came from Ballybeg Honey. While Mountain Robyn tried hard to get involved, the leader held the edge throughout and took the flag with a length in hand.

Abbey Gonzalo (Crafty Gonzalo/ Dublinfourdasher) did however give the locals something to cheer about in the 20/21 Derby Trial Stake. Having come through a stern test at the penultimate round of the competition by Scottsdale, he completed his winning sequence through the Stake with a dominant two-length success over Balckpool Wave in the final course. The winner is jointly owned by Anthony O’Connell and Gearoid Carmody.

Finally, the PJ Keane Memorial Cup was won by the Neily O’Connell owned Gortin Reiki (Reikers Island/ Queen Denise). Having played second fiddle over the opening yards of the deciding course against Listrim Rosie, the winner finished powerfully from halfway to win by three lengths.

In the Bill McCarthy Cup, the honours went to the Oliver Healy owned Never Forget (Blades Of Hope/ Ballymac Wardy), while the Jim Kennelly owned Social Rambler came good in the final yards of the Scollard Family Memorial Cup to deny Connell Enquiry by the minimum.

The Island Cup meeting at Castleisland takes centre stage next weekend with the three day fixture getting underway on Saturday.