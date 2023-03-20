Smart Sam wins novice 2 sweepstake final for Rathkeale owner Paul White

Back the years, Tralee Track closed for the winter and re-opened on St Patrick’s Day night, usually to a very big crowd, and, while the crowd wasn’t that almighty great at last week’s St Patrick’s Day meeting, an attractive enough programme featured the final of a novice 2 525 sweepstake (winner, €850) and two semi-finals of an A2 525 sweepstake (winner, €1,475) which is sponsored by the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association.

The novice final saw victory go to even-money favourite, Smart Sam, owned by Paul White, of Rathkeale. He got the start that was required from trap 2 and victory was absolutely assured for him when the two chasing him on the back straight, his litter sister, Smart Susie, and Stormy Bailey, came into serious contact and badly lost momentum.

It meant that Smart Sam held a substantial lead rounding the third bend and, while the Sean Hunt-trained Rathronan Willie ran on really well behind him, the gap between the pair at the line was three and a half lengths, with two lengths back to none other than another litter sister to Smart Sam, Smart Sally.

It was quite an achievement by the White family to have three members of the same litter (Droopys Sydney out of Ballyoran Maid) in the final and it will be interesting to see how they progress from this onwards.

Turning to the semi-finals of the Kerry GOBA sweepstake, it was pretty remarkable that the two winning times were identical. The odds against that happening would be very high and, with very tight finishes in both semi-finals, there could hardly be a more open final this Friday night.

Both winners stopped the clock on 29.06 and the first of them was Lone Best, jointly owned by William Keane and John McCarthy, of Listowel, This fellow was something of an outsider at 9/2, but he got the start that was required from trap 4 and it stood well to him.

Fortune Sydney challenged him well in the latter stages and Portmageeallstar came from out of the clouds after being held up on the back straight, but Lone Best prevailed by a neck from Portmageeallstar and just a short head behind Ray Fleming’s charge was Michael Keane’s Fortune Sydney.

It was even tighter between the first two in the second semi-final, with trap 4 also providing the winner in Lingering Gold, owned by another Listowel man in Colin Browne. Just like Lone Best, this lady was something of an outsider at 4/1, but with 5/4 favourite, Oak Bank, badly missing the break from trap 2, an upset was always on the cards.

It wasn’t easy to call it on the line between Lingering Gold and the front-running Sporting Moretti and, indeed, there were those who thought that Sporting Moretti might have shaded it on the outside, but the photo showed that Lingering Gold had edged it by a short head, with a length and a half back to Vale News.

The draw for the final afterwards gave trap 1 to Lone Best and he is likely to take all the beating, but Portmageeallstar, with a clearer run, could well reverse semi-final placings with him and beat the others as well. Friday night will tell all.

The draw is (trap order): Lone Best, Portmageeallstar, Vale News, Lingering Gold, Fortune Sydney, Sporting Moretti (M).

Fastest over the standard trip on the night was the Jack Kennelly-trained Ballywilliam Boy, which totally belied his odds of 5/1 by sweeping around the opening bend in the lead from trap 6 and dominating an A1 525 to the extent that he had four and a half lengths to spare at the line from Cape Treasure in 28.74.

An A3 525 which ended the night’s proceedings saw the Michael Baker-trained At John Mikes make it two wins in a week when clocking a very improved 28.80 (from 29.45 the previous Friday), while also inside 29.00secs in another A3 525, on 28.98, was the Millstreet-owned Sarges Mario.

Tralee was actually the only track in the country racing on St Patrick’s Night and somebody betting online managed to win the Tote €1,000 Pick Six (races 3 to 8).

Other winners: Mahoonagh Lucy, 29.02; Feora Pete, 29.22; Stormy Cove, 29.26; Coolavanny Bliss, 29.03.