Smart Sam wins novice 2 sweepstake final for Rathkeale owner Paul White

Smart Sam beat Rathronan Willie, with the former’s littler sisters Smart Sally and Smart Susie also contesting this final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on St Patrick’s Day

It was pretty remarkable that the two winning times of the Kerry GOBA sweepstake semi-finals run on St Patrick's Dat night were identical Expand

Close

kerryman

John Barry

Back the years, Tralee Track closed for the winter and re-opened on St Patrick’s Day night, usually to a very big crowd, and, while the crowd wasn’t that almighty great at last week’s St Patrick’s Day meeting, an attractive enough programme featured the final of a novice 2 525 sweepstake (winner, €850) and two semi-finals of an A2 525 sweepstake (winner, €1,475) which is sponsored by the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association.

The novice final saw victory go to even-money favourite, Smart Sam, owned by Paul White, of Rathkeale. He got the start that was required from trap 2 and victory was absolutely assured for him when the two chasing him on the back straight, his litter sister, Smart Susie, and Stormy Bailey, came into serious contact and badly lost momentum.

